Amitabh Bachchan: Absence of work has detrimental feelings

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan started his day earlier than usual, sharing that prior work commitments and scheduled meetings set the tone for an early morning.

The cine icon noted that while it may be early for his blog, responsibilities demanded the change in routine.

“It is rather early for the Blog .. but some meetings have been set for an early morning hence this timing,” he wrote in the blog.

Reflecting on his professional journey, the thespian expressed that his efforts are gradually bearing fruit, adding that being engaged in meaningful work is essential. He also underscored the importance of staying engaged.

“Work efforts slowly fructifying and hope that one can be occupied in the time of work .. it is essential .. absence of work has detrimental feelings, and so work work work .. till you can ..More later,” he concluded the post.

In other news, Big B had recently lauded India’s Under-19 cricket team for clinching the World Cup, calling the victory a moment of immense pride for the nation.

Amitabh took to X (formerly Twitter), where he reacted to the young team’s title-winning performance. The icon also celebrated India’s dominance across formats, pointing out that the country has emerged as world champions in men’s, women’s and blind cricket as well.

He wrote: “U19 Cricket INDIA .. WORLD CHAMPIONS ! Thok diya dushmano ko!! Blind , Women's , Mens Cricket ALL world Champions .. we are NUMBER 1 .. ONE .. on top , FIRST in World .. We are NOT 3rd World .. we are FIRST World !! BHARAT MATA KI JAI.”

India had beaten England by 100 runs to win the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup final at the Harare Sports Club, claiming a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup crown.

A staggering century from 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fired India to ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup glory as they overcame England by 100 runs in the final.

The young opener blasted 15 fours and as many sixes in his brutal 175 from 80 balls, recording the highest individual score in the history of finals in this competition.

Captain Ayush Mhatre (53) and wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu (40) also made valuable contributions as India racked up 411/9.

England made a promising start in reply but a middle order collapse proved costly, with Caleb Falconer’s brilliant 115 in vain as India completed a record-extending sixth ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph.

--IANS

dc/