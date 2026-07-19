Amit Shah to introduce Vande Mataram bill in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha on Monday during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The proposed legislation seeks to extend the same legal and statutory protection to the national song, Vande Mataram, that is currently accorded to the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

If enacted, the Bill will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act to make insulting Vande Mataram a punishable offence, bringing it on par with the National Anthem in terms of legal safeguards.

Under the proposed law, a person found guilty of intentionally insulting or obstructing the singing of the National Song could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.

At present, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act mandates respect for the National Anthem, requiring people to stand during its rendition and prohibiting acts of insult or disruption.

The proposed amendment aims to extend identical statutory protections to Vande Mataram, which has so far not enjoyed the same level of legal protection despite being recognised as the National Song.

According to the proposed legislation, if the Bill is passed by both Houses of Parliament, insulting Vande Mataram will become a criminal offence, placing the National Song under the same legal framework that protects other national symbols, including the National Anthem, the National Flag and the Constitution.

Under the existing provisions of the law, anyone who intentionally prevents the singing of the National Anthem or causes a disturbance during its rendition is liable to punishment with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.

The amendment seeks to apply these same penalties to acts that intentionally prevent, disrupt or insult the singing of Vande Mataram.

The amended Bill specifically proposes imprisonment of up to three years, along with the possibility of a fine, for any person who intentionally prevents or disturbs the singing of the National Song or causes disruption to any gathering engaged in its rendition.

The legislative move also follows a directive issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 9 to all states, instructing strict compliance with its order that Vande Mataram be played before Jana Gana Mana whenever both are performed during official government functions.

The proposed amendment is expected to be taken up for discussion during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

--IANS

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