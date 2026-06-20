'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': HM Amit Shah on development of temple corridors in Assam & Maharashtra

Kolkata, June 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on the corridors being constructed at the Maa Kamakhya Temple Complex in Guwahati (Assam) and the Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur (Maharashtra) on Saturday.

Union Minister Shah was addressing an event in Kolhapur when he brought up the issue of the "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" concept undertaken by the Narendra Modi government across the country.

The Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana (Kamakhya Temple Corridor) is a Rs 498 crore project that has started after being stalled for two years due to legal issues.

This is an infrastructure upgrade project, aimed at easing access for millions of pilgrims who visit the Shakti Peeth on the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

Under the project, open spaces will be expanded from the present 3,000 square feet to nearly 100,000 square feet across three levels.

This will allow a holding capacity of upto 10,000 pilgrims.

The existing narrow access paths will be widened from 8-10 feet to 27-30 feet and six minor hidden temples in the hill will be restored to their original glory.

The original plan was revised after extensive geophysical and hydrological impact studies by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) Roorkee.

All major construction is restricted to the downhill area.

No work will be done inside the main sanctum or the upper hill zone.

Union Minister Amit Shah spoke on how the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has been constructed, and the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham.

The Somnath Temple is once again being adorned with gold, the Union Home Minister said, and work on the corridors of the Maa Kamakhya and Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple have also begun.

Construction of the Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple Corridor has been initiated by the Maharashtra government for the renovation and development of the temple in the Karveer region in Kolhapur, Home Minister Shah said.

The total cost of this project is Rs 1,500 crore and it will be developed over more than 28,000 square metres of land.

According to Union Minister Shah, during the redevelopment of this ancient temple, established in the 7th century, special attention is being paid to the preservation of nearly 41 small and large temples in the vicinity, in consultation with the Archaeological Department.

"The temple complex will be equipped with modern facilities, including AI-based security cameras, LED decorations, an outdoor gallery, heritage walkways, light and sound shows, a multipurpose hall, Annachhatra, police station, and a heritage courtyard, along with complete pilgrim amenities," the Union Home Minister said.

Upon six months of completion of the project, the holy pilgrimage site in Kolhapur will be transformed into a fully developed spiritual destination, he added.

"This will not only rekindle devotion among lakhs of devotees of Ambabai Mata, but will also provide an opportunity to preserve and promote Kolhapur and Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage, especially inspiring the younger generation," Union Minister Shah said.

"The sum of Rs 1,500 crore is not large because the development and glorification of such sacred places -- where our history, faith, and culture reside -- is a source of inspiration for all Indians," he added.

--IANS

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