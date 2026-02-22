February 22, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Amidst Hardik Pandya’s new relationship status, ex-wife Natasa Stankovic says ‘peace taught her silence’

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress-model Natasa Stankovic shared a reflective note on social media stating how ‘peace has taught her silence’. This post has come amidst her ex husband Hardik Pandya making his new relationship official on social media.

The model posted a video of herself dancing gracefully and sensually by a poolside setting.

In the video, Natasa is seen grooving to Shakira’s track, moving smoothly and confidently under soft evening lights. Dressed in a flowing patterned gown, Natasa dances with ease and wrote a note that read,

“Healing taught me privacy.

Growth taught me standards.

Peace taught me silence.

Now I just dance through life differently.”

Her post comes at a time when Hardik Pandya, has now seemingly made his new relationship public. Hardik has been linked to a girl named Mahieka Sharma. While speculation about their relationship had been circulating for some time, Hardik’s recent birthday post for Mahieka, along with his public celebration of her special day, has largely been seen by social media clearly indicating that Hardik has moved on in life and set to start a new chapter in his life.

For the uninitiated, Natasa and Hardik had tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020 and later renewed their wedding vows in a grand celebration in February 2023. The couple welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020.

To everybody's stock, in 2024, the two announced their separation. Despite parting ways, both have continued to co-parent their son.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that Hardik gifted a luxury car, reportedly worth around Rs 4 crore, to his son Agastya. Neither Hardik nor Natasa has publicly commented on the reports.

–IANS

rd/

