Amid divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy drops birthday wish for 'sister'

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) A day after the news of her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar started doing the rounds on the internet, actress Mouni Roy shared her first post for her “sister” and said that she comes “ruin or rapture”.

Mouni on Wednesday morning shared a string of pictures of herself along with Roopali Kadyan, whom she tagged as her sister. However, not a single picture featured Suraj with the duo.

For the caption, Mouni wrote: “My sister come ruin or rapture. Happy birthday my erry’thing. Love your sarcasm, Witt, beauty inside out and all that makes you; YOU! I LOVE YOU! No adjectives can ever describe how much i love you and you already know that. You are a witch though.”

It was on Tuesday morning, when the buzz about Mouni and Suraj’s separation surfaced after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. A new report claimed that the couple have already separated and are not living together.

Amid all the chatter, Suraj deactivated his social media handle on Instagram.

"Sorry, this page isn't available", read the message when one tries to reach his account.

Mouni's best friend, actress Disha Patani, also reportedly unfollowed Suraj on Instagram before his account was allegedly deactivated.

It was four years ago in 2022, when Mouni and Suraj got married in Goa in an intimate wedding. They tied the knot as per both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

On the professional front, Mouni will play a crucial role in Madhur Bhandarkar's "The Wives", along with Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruvala in significant roles.

In addition to this, Mouni's lineup further includes David Dhawan's romantic entertainer, "Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

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