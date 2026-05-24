Amid divorce news, Mouni Roy bid adieu to the French Riviera with a stunning look

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) After making a lot of heads turn with her stunning looks at Cannes, actress Mouni Roy decided to say goodbye to the French Riviera with another breezy yet classy ensemble on Sunday.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mouni dropped a couple of photographs of her last look at Cannes, comprising a white and blue printed dress.

Keeping her look simple yet chic, the 'Brahmāstra' actress tied her hair in a neat bun and opted to wear only a big bracelet as an accessory.

Complimenting the vibe of the outfit, Mouni decided to keep the makeup minimal.

Posing on a beautiful balcony facing the sea, she captioned the post, "As I bid adieu to the French Riviera until next year, Cannes (sic)."

Mouni, who recently was in the news for trouble in her marital life, has been sharing various glimpses of her time at Cannes on social media.

On Thursday, Mouni treated the netizens with many pictures and videos looking absalutly breathtaking in a designed off-shoulder gown featuring a netted crystal pattern and silhouette.

For the caption, the 'Naagin' actress wrote, “en route to the Croisette” along with hashtags “#Cannes2026”.

She tied up her look with a sleek bun, paired with some dazzling diamond jewellery. The post further included a video of Mouni stepping out of the car and walking through the streets near the Croisette.

Shifting our focus to her personal life, recently Mouni and Suraj Nambiar announced their separation through a joint post on social media.

Later on, the businessman shared a note rubbishing reports surrounding alimony, internal disputes, and third-party involvement.

He wrote, "Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”

“Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone," added Suraj

--IANS

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