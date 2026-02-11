American shrimp industry hit by India trade deal: Republican Congressman

Washington, Feb 11 (IANS) A Republican congressman from Louisiana has raised alarm over the potential impact of the new US–India trade framework on American shrimpers, warning that lower tariffs on Indian seafood could harm the domestic wild-caught industry.

In a February 3 letter to President Donald Trump, Congressman Clay Higgins said he supports efforts to rebalance trade but voiced concern about consequences for Gulf Coast fishermen.

“While I commend your leadership in securing the framework of the recent United States-India trade deal and the broader goal of rebalancing trade in America’s favor, I remain concerned about impacts on our domestic shrimpers and fishermen,” Higgins wrote in his letter to Trump that was released to the press on Tuesday .

He warned that “The reduction of tariffs on Indian goods will reopen the floodgates to low-quality, farm-raised Indian shrimp.”

Higgins noted that India “has long been among the largest importers of shrimp to the United States,” adding that “the temporary relief provided by your earlier tariff actions allowed our shrimpers to breathe again.”

The Louisiana lawmaker contrasted domestic production standards with imports.

“Our wild-caught Gulf shrimp is among the best in the world and is harvested in accordance with strict environmental and labor standards,” he wrote. “In stark contrast, much of the shrimp imported into the United States benefits from lower environmental oversight and substandard public health guidelines from foreign seafood industries.”

In the absence of higher tariffs on Indian seafood, Higgins urged the administration to consider alternative measures within the framework of the new agreement.

“This can be achieved by enhanced inspections under 21 US Code § 381(h), vigorous enforcement of existing antidumping and countervailing duties through 19 US Code § 1671, the imposition of shrimp-specific safeguards to prevent a renewed surge of underpriced imports, and supporting legislation such as H.R. 2715, the Destruction of Hazardous Imports Act, which would allow the destruction of product that does not meet American health standards,” he wrote.

Appealing directly to the President, Higgins added: “Mr. President, you have consistently stood with American workers and producers against unfair trade practices.”

“The fishermen of Louisiana are proud Americans who ask only for a fair chance to compete and a level playing field,” he said. “I respectfully request that your Administration act promptly to ensure that the benefits of fair trade policy extend to every American industry, including our crucial domestic shrimpers.”

The letter was also copied to the Secretaries of Homeland Security, Commerce, and State, as well as the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The shrimp issue has surfaced as Washington and New Delhi move to deepen economic ties under a new trade framework aimed at reducing tariffs and expanding market access across sectors. Seafood has long been a sensitive area in U.S. trade debates, particularly in coastal states with large fishing communities.

India is one of the world’s leading exporters of shrimp to the United States.

