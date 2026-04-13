April 13, 2026 9:02 AM हिंदी

Ameesha Patel says late Asha Bhosle’s song marked her first step in Bollywood: Will cherish it all my life

Ameesha Patel says late Asha Bhosle’s song marked her first step in Bollywood: Will cherish it all my life

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, recalled the time of her first day at shoot at her debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, that kickstarted with legendary singer Asha Bhosle's song Jaaneman Jaaneman.

Talking to IANS, Ameesha said, “For me, especially, it’s a bittersweet feeling. It’s a beautiful memory because Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which was my first film, began with the song “Jaane Man Jaane Man.” This song was sung by Asha ji. So my first step in the film industry started with her. It’s a memory that I will cherish all my life.”

Talking about meeting Asha Bhosle, Ameesha said, “Absolutely, I have many memories of meeting her, at film occasions and celebrations. During Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’s silver jubilee, the cast, crew, and technicians would receive trophies, and Asha ji was also present at those occasions. Her beautiful smile was always there, along with her incredible voice. She was full of life.”

Expressing her emotions on the demise of Asha Bhosle, the actress said, “I would like to say that the film industry is facing a huge loss. We have lost a legend, an icon. And of course, for the music industry, it’s a big blow. Even at the age of 92, she was so active, and I believe she could still sing. I’m sending my condolences, strength, and positivity to the family during this tough time.”

Talking about her favourite song of Asha Bhosle, Ameesha said, “My own song, “Jaane Man Jaane Man,” of course!”

For the uninitiated, the legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, following multi organ failure.

She was admitted to the hospital on April 11 due to chest infection, as updated by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle on her social media account.

The 92 year-old singer has been a part of the entertainment industry in the capacity of a legendary singer for 83 years.

–IANS

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