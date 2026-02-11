February 11, 2026 2:03 PM हिंदी

Ameesha Patel relives her college days as she returns to Boston

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel decided to relive some of her fond memories from her college days as she visited Boston, U.S., where she went to university.

As part of her visit, Ameesha strolled through some familiar places, such as Boston Commons, Faneuil Hall, Copley Square, Newbury Street, Boston Harbour - all the places she used to visit during her student days.

A nostalgic Ameesha published a video of herself soaking in all the beauty of Boston.

Her post further included an emotional note, reflecting on her University days.

The 'Gadar' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "BOSTON—Strolling the Boston Commons, Fanieul Hall, Copley Square, Newbury Street, Boston harbour n wharf, doing part of the Freedom Trail n hopping in n out of the Prudential centre just seems soo natural!! Something I did as a student for 4 years whilst studying at Tufts University! The past student in me has melted in 2 the present girl! And I can’t seem to feel the Diffenrence!! These streets n areas make me feel like I belong here! BOSTON — willll always always have my heart (sic)," followed by a red heart emoji."

Before this, Ameesha shared another glimpse of her Boston trip, along with the caption, "BOSTON —-back to my city where I studied n went to University !! Reliving my student days feels surreal".

For the unaware, Ameesha completed her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. After this, she went on to attend the Tufts University in Boston, where she initially studied bio-genetic engineering for two years before switching her major to economics.

On the work front, Ameesha recently completed 26 years in Bollywood on January 14.

She made her acting debut with the blockbuster hit "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai", which made her and her co-star, Hrithik Roshan, overnight stars.

--IANS

pm/

