Amateur Riders’ Club concludes FEI Dressage World Challenge for India Team selection

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) successfully concluded the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) Dressage World Challenge – India Team selection at the club’s top-tier Dressage Arena, centrally situated within Mahalaxmi Racecourse here.

Organised by the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC), the South Zone qualifier of the FEI Dressage World Challenge – India Team selection brought together India’s finest riders.

Competitors from Mumbai and southern states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, displayed precision, control, and artistry in the arena, each aiming to secure a coveted spot on the national team.

The North Zone qualifier will follow, and afterwards, the top performers from both zones will have the honour of representing India internationally under the rules and standards set by the FEI (Federation Equestre Internationale), the global governing body for equestrian sports.

Highly experienced FEI judges, Col. Sukhdev Rathore – President of the Ground Jury and Dr. K.C.S. Reddy – Member of the Ground Jury / Veterinary Delegate, officiated the competition, ensuring the highest standards of judging and compliance with FEI regulations.

According to the spokesperson of the Amateur Riders’ Club, “Hosting the FEI Dressage World Challenge for India Team Selection is a testament to the standard of our arena and the dedication of our riders. It is truly inspiring to see young equestrians perform with such harmony, precision, and athleticism. Our world-class dressage arena has a proven record of producing riders who have competed successfully at the Asian Games and other top international competitions. With highly qualified FEI judges officiating, our riders are guided to refine their movements, improve their scores, and develop the skills necessary to represent India with distinction on the global stage.”

Riders competed across multiple FEI categories:

Senior I – 16 years and above

Senior II – 16 years and above

Prix St. Georges – 16 years and above

Youth – 12 to 16 years of age

Results Senior I Dressage – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name/Score)

Athira Prabhu (Kirrhi Taonga / 69.495%)

Manya Sharma (Abra Ka Dabra / 68.824%)

Miraya R Dadabhoy (Furst Florianus / 68.574%)

Results Senior II Dressage – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name/Score)

Aadya Rao (Zambonnay / 65.610%)

Results Prix St George Dressage – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name/Score)

Samanna Everaa (Donnawetter3 / 66.471%)

Results Youth Dressage – Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name/Score)

Miraya R Dadabhoy (Knockout / 71.725%)

Inaara Luthria (Dasha Deluxe / 71.350%)

Taarini Lodha (Knockout / 70.100%)

-- IANS

ab/vi