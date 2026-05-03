Amanjot’s absence from T20 WC a big blow, Nandni’s rise encouraging, says Muzumdar

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) India head coach Amol Muzumdar admitted that seam-bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur’s absence from the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup is a major setback for the team but expressed confidence in uncapped pacer Nandni Sharma’s emergence in the next few months.

The Women’s T20 World Cup squad was picked on Saturday and the selectors chose Nandni for the mega event as well as three T20Is against England and one-off Test at the Lord’s in July, especially with Amanjot and Kashvee Gautam ruled out due to injuries.

“She is injured and it is very difficult to replace somebody like Amanjot. She has been doing consistently well for India, we will miss her for sure but injuries are part of the game.

“She has had a bad one (back injury), and she will be out of cricket for at least four-five months. I hope she recovers well and comes back stronger. She is difficult to replace but that is the way it goes,” Muzumdar said to reporters on the sidelines of the IISM Degree Distribution Ceremony here on Sunday.

“I know this team, it is going to welcome her, prepare her well and there is a lot of experience in this team and that is going to get the best out of her,” added an upbeat India batter Jemimah Rodrigues.

Nandni made heads turn by picking 17 wickets for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026, including being first Indian pacer to take a hat-trick. She also went to Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup in Bangkok, before being ruled out due to injury.

“Nandani has been a great player for us throughout the WPL. To be honest, when we got her, we didn’t know what to expect; we knew she had the talent. When she came on to the bigger stage of WPL in front of the world, the way she delivered, not just that five-wicket haul, every single game she was consistent.

“I know this team, it is going to welcome her, prepare her well and there is a lot of experience in this team and that is going to get the best out of her,” added an upbeat Muzumdar.

He also stressed on the importance of the upcoming camp of the women’s team at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru starting on May 10, before the side leaves for England on May 22.

"It has always been an integral part of this team. We believe in preparing well for every challenge that is in front of us. I believe this team is on the right track and we would be hoping to have a very good camp before we set off for the World Cup. Travelling to England is always a challenge but this set of players is ready for it.

“We had a very good series last year, we went on to win against England and that was the first time in history we had beaten England in England in a T20I series. The experience and confidence is there, all we need to do is travel well and do well there," he added.

With Amanjot’s lower-order hitting unavailable, it means Bharti Fulmali may be considered to be in the playing eleven for the series against England and the World Cup. "She has been picked as a middle-order player and we still have to discuss and come up with a role for her and we will do it very soon," concluded Muzumdar.

--IANS

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