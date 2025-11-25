Amandeep Sidhu and Sheizaan Khan shares the secret behind their on-screen camaraderie in ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actors Amandeep Sidhu and Sheizaan Khan, who are known for their work in the superhit television show ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’, have spoken about their camaraderie, and how their professional equation manifests itself into one of the most compelling pairings on the medium.

The show is loved not only for its narrative but also for the sparkling chemistry between its lead pair, Sneha (played by Amandeep Sidhu) and Siddhu (played by Sheizaan Khan). The actors have shared that the real magic behind Sneha and Siddhu’s chemistry stems from the genuine friendship they share off camera.

Speaking about his camaraderie with Amandeep, Sheizaan Khan said in a statement, “Ek bohot payari dosti hai! Bhale muh pe ek doosre ki taareef hum kabhi na kare ya bachhon ki tarah ladte rahe! But we have mutual respect for each other! And one thing I really like is that we do not have any sort of ego clash between us. We might be very different people but we truly love this show. So we do whatever to make it work. To give our best shot every time and I guess that’s what makes our chemistry shine. Also I truly believe in lady luck. I guess she’s truly lucky for me. Hence the show is doing well and the characters are doing well”.

Set against the emotional backdrop of familial bonds, resilience, and empowerment, ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ continues to win the hearts of its audience. In the upcoming episodes, Siddhu steps forward to protect Sneha and Sahana’s (played by Srishti Jain) dignity, but amidst the chaos of his confrontation with the goons, his life may be in danger. This unexpected twist is sure to keep viewers glued to their screens.

Amandeep Sidhu said, “Working with Sheizaan has honestly been one of the easiest parts of my Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan journey and I say that despite the fact that we never praise each other on set! (Laughs). We save all the appreciation for interviews like this. What really works between us is the comfort and the mutual respect. There’s no ego, no competition, just two actors trying to make each scene better together. That makes everything feel effortless. Sheizaan is a genuinely good actor, and acting becomes a lot more fun when the person in front of you is so prepared, spontaneous, and supportive. The vibe is always positive when he’s around, which makes long shoot hours feel much lighter. So yes, even though we’ll pretend on set that we don’t compliment each other, working with Sheizaan is genuinely a joy”.

‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ airs on Zee TV.

