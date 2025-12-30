Amanda Seyfried says there's ‘uncanny similarity’ between her, Sydney Sweeney

Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried, who stars alongside Sydney in mystery-thriller film The Housemaid, says that she actually has a lot in common with her co-star and that the “similarity” between them is “uncanny”.

"There's a similarity between us that is uncanny, and it's really fun to work with people (who) are doing life in a similar way, have similar ideals about the job and life," Seyfried said to the BBC.

Seyfried plays a housewife who struggles with mental health issues in the movie, and she said that it was a challenging role to take on, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Discussing her approach to the role, Seyfried shared: "You have to play it as realistic as possible because it needs to reflect real life."

Earlier this month, Seyfried heaped praise on Sweeney, describing her co-star as a "sweetheart".

She praised Sweeney for how she's coped with the pressures of fame and success.

The Hollywood star told Vanity Fair: "I don’t envy anything she’s going through. I’ve spent a lot of time with her; we just hit it off immediately. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a very generous, kind person at her core. I have to be honest: I did not have a moment like she’s having ever.

"(My Mean Girls co-star) Lindsay Lohan, we’re buddies, and it’s really, really, really harmful to people to have that kind of overnight spotlight. Because any press, good or bad, is still a blinding spotlight, and you have to maneuver and negotiate your way around it and outside of it. It’s acrobatics that I don’t think most people are capable of figuring it out at that age."

The actress thinks a sudden rise to stardom can actually be "dangerous". However, the actress praised Sydney for how she's coped with the extra attention.

She said: "It’s just dangerous, because when you have people … on you—or idolising you and following you around—it can’t be good for your psyche. It can’t make you feel safe in the world.

"But I actually admire the way Syd shows up for work. She always has a smile on her face, even if she’s miserable. I hope it doesn’t change. I hope she doesn’t harden. I just want to keep watching her work. I have really great women in my life, great actors that I’ve gotten to work with and who have championed me."

