Amanda Seyfried says she desperate to work with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried has shared that she got hold of the opportunity to work with actor and singer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The 40-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Rachel Zegler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Phillipa Soo in Octet, the upcoming musical film directed by Lin-Manuel, and Amanda has revealed that she committed to the project before knowing what it was about, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to People, Amanda shared, "I didn't even know what it was exactly. I just knew that Lin-Manuel Miranda was making a new project and he was directing a new movie, and it was a musical. I did meet with him. I mean, I'd met him before, you know, around town, but I met with him specifically for this project”.

She further mentioned, “I was like, 'I don't care what it is. I'm in’. And he said, 'Let me just explain it to you’. But it's a cappella, and I'm a born singer. It's what I love to do. It's what makes me happy, and to do it for work is absolutely better than I could have ever hoped, so I'm in it right now. We're in it right now, and some of the best moments of my life have just happened this week”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Amanda enjoyed huge success with ‘The Housemaid’ in 2025, and the actress previously lavished praise on her co-star, Sydney Sweeney. Amanda hailed Sydney, 28, for how she's coped with the pressures of fame and success.

The actress told Vanity Fair, "I don’t envy anything she’s going through. I’ve spent a lot of time with her; we just hit it off immediately. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a very generous, kind person at her core”.

“I have to be honest, I did not have a moment like she’s having ever. (My Mean Girls co-star) Lindsay Lohan, we’re buddies, and it’s really, really, really harmful to people to have that kind of overnight spotlight. Because any press, good or bad, is still a blinding spotlight, and you have to manoeuvre and negotiate your way around it and outside of it. It’s acrobatics that I don’t think most people are capable of figuring it out at that age”, she added.

--IANS

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