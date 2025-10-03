October 03, 2025 3:15 PM हिंदी

Amaal Mallik opens up about past relationship and his ex’s family opposition over religious differences

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) In the latest episode of “Bigg Boss 19,” music composer Amaal Mallik opened up about a past relationship, revealing how his ex’s family had opposed their love due to religious differences.

The singer opened up candidly to fellow contestant Farrhana, sharing the personal struggles he faced in his earlier romance. Amaal revealed that the situation affected the health of his former girlfriend. “She was literally sick, so weak… I sat with her for hours and tried to explain that her parents weren’t agreeing,” he recalled. Mallik also spoke about the heartbreak of her wedding, saying, “She asked me on stage and even over the phone, ‘If you come, I won’t get married.’ I couldn’t go because then it would come on me, and I had to balance my career and respect for my mom and dad.”

“When all this was happening, I was working on Kabir Singh. It felt like my life was playing out like a movie.”

Amaal further revealed that after the relationship ended and his ex-eventually got married, 2020 turned out to be a challenging year for him. During that period, he struggled with depression and faced differences with his parents.

Reflecting on his career, he said, “I’ve been running my house ever since I was 15. My first film I worked on as a background music assistant, and since then I had to keep moving forward. I had responsibilities and couldn’t stop.” He shared how his father’s health and expectations motivated him: “There was a point where all doors were closed for me… I just felt, before something happens to my dad, I have to be successful. I had to make it.”

Discussing his early experiences in the industry, he added, “My dad left 20 films for me. I started as a big assistant at 15, and from there, everything was learning on the go.”

“We used to ask our dad why we haven’t gotten invitations for Filmfare or big gigs. He’d say, ‘I’ve done 75 films so far, and still nobody has called me.’ That gave me a certain anger, a drive to push myself further.”

Amaal further reflected on the path that led him to fame and acknowledgment. “Right now, in my generation, I’m the most well-known music director. I’ve made my place, and it’s been through dedication, hard work, and persistence. I’ve faced heartbreak, pressure, and responsibilities, but that’s what shaped me.”

