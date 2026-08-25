Alpine Textworld stock sinks nearly 47 pc in just over a month of listing

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Shares of Alpine Textworld have come under sustained selling pressure since their stock market debut last month, falling nearly 47 per cent from the issue price within just over a month of listing.

The company’s shares were listed on July 21 at Rs 105 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in line with the upper end of its IPO price band of Rs 100-105.

However, the stock came under pressure immediately after listing and hit a 5 per cent lower circuit on the first trading day.

The selling continued in the following sessions, with the stock hitting seven more consecutive 5 per cent lower circuits. Within just eight trading sessions of its debut, the share price had fallen to around Rs 69.

The downward trend persisted through August, with the stock slipping below the Rs 60 mark.

On Tuesday, Alpine Textworld shares closed at Rs 55.84 on the NSE, down 2.60 per cent from the previous close. At the latest closing price, the stock was 46.81 per cent below both its IPO issue price and listing price of Rs 105.

The company had launched its mainboard IPO between July 14 and 16, with a price band of Rs 100-105 per share. The issue size stood at Rs 126.25 crore and comprised entirely a fresh issue of shares.

Alpine Textworld reported its financial results for the April-June quarter on August 14. The company recorded total income of Rs 90.32 crore during the quarter, while profit after tax stood at Rs 4.37 crore.

Its total expenses during the quarter were Rs 84.23 crore. For the full financial year 2025-26, the company had reported total income of Rs 350.18 crore, EBITDA of Rs 47.45 crore and profit after tax of Rs 21.72 crore.

Established in February 2016, Alpine Textworld operates in the textile dyeing and processing segment, with a focus on producing quality processed textile products.

--IANS

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