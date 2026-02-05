February 05, 2026 12:46 PM हिंदी

Alphabet’s revenues exceed $400 billion, Gemini AI app hits over 750 million users: Pichai

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that the company’s annual revenues exceeded $400 billion for the first time, with Gemini AI app reaching over 750 million monthly active users.

In the company’s quarterly earnings call, Pichai said they have sold more than 8 million paid seats of Gemini Enterprise launched just four months ago.

In addition, “We are also seeing significantly higher engagement per user especially since the launch of Gemini 3 in December. Overall, we are seeing our AI investments and infrastructure drive revenue and growth across the board to meet customer demand and cap on the growing opportunities ahead of us, our 2026 CapEx investments are anticipated to be in the range of $175 to $185 billion,” he explained.

“We partnered with Reliance Jio to provide over 500 million consumers with an eighteen-month free trial of our Gemini suite of products and two terabyte of cloud storage. Reliance Enterprise customers will also get access to Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise and TPUs, bringing the best of Google AI to every employee and workflow,” he added.

In the December quarter, Search continued to accelerate with revenues growing 17 per cent, YouTube's annual revenues surpassed $60 billion across ads and subscriptions.

“Cloud significantly accelerated with revenues growing 48 per cent now on an annual run rate of over $70 billion. Backlog grew by 55 pr cent quarter over quarter to $240 billion representing a wide breadth of customers driven by demand for AI products. We have over 325 million paid subscriptions across consumer services, strong adoption for Google One and YouTube Premium,” Pichai informed.

Pichai further said that since launch, Gemini 3 Pro has consistently processed three times as many daily tokens on average as 2.5 Pro.

“Our latest model powers Google Anti Gravity, our new development platform where agents can autonomously plan and execute complex software tasks. It already has more than 1.5 million weekly users after launching just over two months ago,” he noted.

—IANS

na/

