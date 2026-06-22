‘Alpha’ Alia Bhatt gifts ‘motichoor ladoo’ to India’s fastest runner, Gurindervir Singh

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film “Alpha”, has spoken to India’s fastest runner Gurindervir Singh, whom she gifted a box of ‘motichoor laddoos’.

Alia Bhatt sat down for an engaging chat with Gurindervir Singh, the athlete who recently became the fastest Indian in history after registering a 10.09-second sprint.

Alia asked the sportsman about when he decided to become India’s fastest athlete, to which Gurindervir replied: “Father ki trophies hoti thi, medals hote the, toh main usko saaf karta tha. Unki ek photo bhi thi, usmein woh jump kar rahe hai, volleyball khel rahe hain. (My father had trophies and medals, and I used to clean them. There was also a photo of him jumping while playing volleyball. I would look at it and think that one day I would jump like that too. Later, I saw Usain Bolt’s world record and decided that I wanted to take up athletics.)”

“Sochta tha ki main bhi ek din aise jump karunga, fir maine Usain Bolt ka world record dekha, fir main socha main athletics karunga. Toh bole bhi isme bohot mehnat lagti hai, bohot mehnat karni padegi. Maine kahaan koi nahi, main ready hoon iske liye. (My father told me that it would require a lot of hard work and dedication. I told him, ‘No problem, I’m ready for it’.)”

Alia then spoke about his father’s injury during his volleyball career, which forced him to quit the sport.

Gurindervir replied: Jab ek-do peg lagate the, toh bolte the ki agar main karta rehta game, toh shayad main aaj kuch aur hota. (Whenever he had a drink or two, he would say, ‘If I had continued playing, maybe I would have been somewhere else in life today.’”

“Phir woh mera sapna ban gaya. Toh jab maine race finish ki, main unko call kiya pehla, bola daddy ab batao kaisa lag raha hai? Kehre mazaa aa gaya. (Eventually, that became my dream. So when I finished the race, the first person I called was him. I said, “Daddy, tell me now, how does it feel?” And he replied, ‘It feels amazing’.)”

The actress then gifted him a box of “motichoor laddoo”.

To which Gurindervir replied that he would have the entire box and gifted Alia a jersey.

“Alpha” is directed by Shiv Rawail. It is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles with Hrithik Roshan appearing in an extended cameo appearance.

--IANS

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