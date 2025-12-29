Allu Sirish announces wedding date, same day brother Allu Arjun tied the knot

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actor Allu Sirish on Monday announced that he will be tying the knot with his fiancee Nayanika Reddy on March 6, the same day his brother Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy.

Sirish took to Instagram to make the announcement via a viral reel featuring him alongside his nieces and nephews.

Speaking about the coincidence, Allu Sirish said, “When our wedding dates were being arrived at as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favorable dates - 25 Feb end and March 6.”

“Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue’s availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6.”

The actor said it was only then that they even realized this “very happy coincidence - of sharing our wedding date with Bunny and Sneha’s.”

“His date has been such a deeply meaningful date for all of us and knowing that I’m marrying Nayanika that same day feels like a blessing…feels like destiny! Watching the life my brother and Sneha have built together - the love, respect and shared growth - has been really inspiring for me.”

The actor added: “As Nayanika and I step into this new chapter, my hope is to create a journey that’s rich in experiences, understanding, love and above all, mutual respect”

Sirish, known for his diverse film choices, has steadily carved a niche for himself in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema with a mix of commercial and content-driven projects.

He debuted as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013. He later went on to appear in films such as Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam and Urvasivo Rakshasivo. He was last seen in the film Buddy in 2024.

Directed by Sam Anton, the film also stars Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh and Ajmal Ameer in prominent roles. It tells the story of Pallavi, who after a terrible accident leaves her in a coma while her soul possesses the body of a teddy bear. With her organs in danger of being traded, she enlists the help of a pilot, Aditya.

Nayanika Reddy is a respected name in the construction and real estate space.

--IANS

dc/