Allu Arjun sweating it out for Atlee's 'AA22' with Jr NTR's trainer

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) After "Pushpa 2: The Rule", Allu Arjun is all ready to treat the movie buffs with another exciting avatar in Atlee's next, tentatively titled "AA22xA6".

As part of his preparation for the role, AA is undergoing a massive physical transformation, and he is being guided in his journey by celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens. Giving the InstaFam a sneak peek into his prep, Stevens took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture from AA's intense workout session.

AA captured a photo of his fitness watch with Stevens in the background.

The smartwatch showed that the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor had burned 295 kilocalories while sweating it out in the gym with an average heart rate of 140 BPM, and BPM ranging between 101 and 167.

"@alluarjunonline POV," Stevens mentioned in the caption.

Before AA, the celebrity trainer helped Ranveer Singh, NTR, and Mahesh Babu achieve their desired look for a role. He worked with NTR in SS Rajamouli's "RRR", co-starring Ram Charan.

If the reports are to be believed, the untitled drama will feature Allu Arjun in a dual role, in contrast to the earlier buzz of the movie having two heroes. AA's team confirmed that "AA22xA6" will only have Allu Arjun as the lead.

Produced by Sun Group’s Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, the makers announced the highly anticipated project in April this year.

Taking to its X timeline, the production banner wrote, “Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event.#AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures”.

They further dropped an announcement video in which the world-class technicians working on the film shared their thoughts about the script.

VFX supervisor James Madigan, known for films like "Iron Man 2" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" stated, “I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

Academy award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh added, "Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential. All the different character potential.”

