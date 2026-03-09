March 09, 2026 8:23 PM हिंदी

Allu Arjun gifts swanky compact SUV to his mother celebrating International Women’s Day

Allu Arjun gifts swanky compact SUV to his mother celebrating International Women’s Day

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who was last seen in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, made a sweet gesture for his mother, Allu Nirmala. The actor gifted his mother a swanky car, a compact SUV on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The thoughtful gesture beautifully reflected the actor’s deep love, respect, and gratitude for the woman who has been a constant pillar of strength and support in his life.

Allu Arjun marked the special occasion by celebrating the most important woman in his life, his mother. Sharing the moment on social media, the team of the actor wrote, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Icon Star @alluarjunonline gifted his mother #AlluNirmala garu a brand-new car. A heartfelt gesture celebrating motherhood and gratitude”.

The actor bought a Lexus NX for his mother. The compact luxury SUV has a combined system output is about 240–243 hp with 239 Nm engine torque, delivered through an e-CVT transmission and all-wheel drive. Acceleration from 0–100 km/h takes roughly 7.7 seconds and top speed is about 200 km/h.

The SUV measures about 4,660 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, and 1,660–1,670 mm in height with a 2,690 mm wheelbase. Suspension uses MacPherson struts at the front and a double-wishbone setup at the rear with ventilated disc brakes.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun continues to remain one of the most talked-about stars in Indian cinema. On the professional front, the actor has an exciting slate of films lined up. He is set to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee Kumar for the much-anticipated project tentatively titled ‘AA22’. The film has already generated massive buzz among fans eager to see the powerhouse combination.

In addition, Allu Arjun will also be working with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for ‘AA23’, another highly anticipated project that promises to further elevate the star’s cinematic journey.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

PIB Fact Check flags AI-generated deepfake video of Army Chief, dismisses Pakistani propaganda claims

PIB Fact Check flags AI-generated deepfake video of Army Chief, dismisses Pakistani propaganda claims

Champions Samson, Bumrah among four Indians in ICC T20 WC team of the tournament

Champions Samson, Bumrah among four Indians in ICC T20 WC team of the tournament

Sanju Samson receives heartwarming reception at Thiruvananthapuram airport after T20 WC win

Sanju Samson receives heartwarming reception at Thiruvananthapuram airport after T20 WC win

BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of ‘open warning’ to Bengali Hindus in viral speech clip​ (Photo: @pradip103/X)

BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of ‘open warning’ to Bengali Hindus in viral speech clip​

Govt increases booking period for LPG cylinder to check hoarding

Govt increases booking period for LPG cylinder to check hoarding

Ronit Roy on the importance of mind control: It all starts with a journey inside

Ronit Roy on the importance of mind control: It all starts with a journey inside

India advises its nationals in Iran not to approach land border without prior coordination with embassy

India advises its nationals in Iran not to approach land border without prior coordination with Embassy

Bengal: Barabhum railway station renovated, passengers all praise for it​ (Photo: @RailMinIndia/X)

Bengal: Barabhum railway station renovated, passengers all praise for it​

IndiGo London–Mumbai flight disrupted by Middle East tensions, to operate on March 10

IndiGo's London-Mumbai flight disrupted by Middle East tensions, to operate on March 10

Suryakumar Yadav poses with T20 WC trophy at historic Adalaj Stepwell after India’s title triumph (Credit: ICC)

Suryakumar Yadav poses with T20 WC trophy at historic Adalaj Stepwell after India’s title triumph (Ld)