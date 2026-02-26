Allu Arjun expresses his desire to collaborate with Mrunal Thakur: Hope to work with you someday

February 26, 2026 6:20 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun has expressed his desire to join forces with actress Mrunal Thakur for a project in the future.

As AA bagged the 'Best Actor' award for his powerful performance in the blockbuster hit "Pushpa 2: The Rule" at the 70th Filmfare Awards South, actress Mrunal Thakur sent a special congratulatory note for him, along with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Mrunal's sweet message for Allu Arjun read, "SIR, heartiest congratulations on winning the Best Actor at Filmfare. This honor is so well deserved. The dedication, intensity and sheer brilliance you bring to every performance is truly inspiring."

Uploading a photo of the bouquet and the note on his official Instagram handle, AA revealed that he would like to work with Mrunal in the future.

"Thank you so much @mrunalthakur. So sweet of you. Hope to work with you someday," wrote AA.

It must be noted that Allu Arjun and Mrunal have not shared screen space till now.

Allu Arjun was recently honored with the 'Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Telugu' for his praiseworthy work in Sukumar's "Pushpa 2: The Rule."

Expressing his gratitude after receiving his 7th black Lady, AA shared on social media, "Thank you, Filmfare, for this wonderful honour. It’s my absolute pleasure to receive it in a land where I am loved in such a unique way. I’m humbled by everyone’s blessings, and I dedicate this award to all my fans for their infinite love."

Up next, Allu Arjun will once again be seen reprising his role as Pushpa Raj in the much-awaited third instalment of the"Pushpa" franchise.

His exciting lineup further includes "AA23" with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, and "AA22xA6" with Atlee.

On the other hand, Mrunal is waiting for the release of "Dacoit", alongside Adivi Sesh.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the crime drama will further see Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in crucial roles, along with others.

