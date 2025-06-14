June 14, 2025 8:30 PM हिंदी

Allu Arjun congratulates Atlee as he receives an honorary doctorate

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) One of the most bankable directors in the South, Atlee has added another feature to his cap as he has been awarded an honorary doctorate.

Allu Arjun took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline and posted a picture of Atlee receiving his doctorate. The 'Bigil' maker is all smiles as he is awarded the degree.

Congratulating Atlee on his latest achievement, the 'Pushpa' maker wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Big congratulations to @Atlee_dir garu on receiving the honorary doctorate. Really happy to see your passion and craft being celebrated at this level. Wishing you many more heights ahead."

AA has collaborated with Atlee for a much-hyped project, named "AA22 X A6" for now.

To prepare for the role, Allu Arjun is undergoing a massive physical transformation. The Stylish Star is taking the help of celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens to get his desired physique for this character.

Recently, Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone has joined the cast as the leading lady.

Welcoming Deepika onboard, makers Sun Pictures, penned on their X handle, "The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures. @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6"

Announcing "AA22 X A6", Sun Pictures dropped a captivating video on social media including the world-class technicians who are working on the film.

Acclaimed VFX supervisor James Madigan was heard saying in the clip, “I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

The president of Spectral Motion, Mike Elizalde added, "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."

Academy Award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh stated, "Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential.All the different character potential.”

