Allari Naresh's film with director Chandra Mohan Chintada titled 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka'

Hyderabad, June 30 (IANS) The makers of director Chandra Mohan Chintada's upcoming film, featuring actor Allari Naresh in the lead, on Tuesday announced the title of the film as 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka' and released the first look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The announcement was made to mark the birthday of actor Allari Naresh.

Taking to its X timeline, Annapurna Studios, which is one of the production houses producing the film, shared the first look poster of the film and wrote, "@AnnapurnaStdios and @HasyaMovies proudly bring the laughter icon back to his beloved forte with a delightful socio-fantasy entertainer. #Naresh65 is #RambaOorvasiMenaka. Happy Birthday to the ever-entertaining @allarinaresh garu. #ROMFirstLook out now. #HBDAllariNaresh."

Known for constantly reinventing himself with unconventional and content-driven films, actor Allari Naresh, who is known for his sense of humour, is now making a return to the genre that established him as one of Telugu cinema's finest entertainers.

Sources in the know claim that his 65th film #Naresh65, which has now been titled 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka', will look to be a fun-filled entertainer. The film is being jointly bankrolled by Razesh Danda and Nimmakayala Prasad under the prestigious Annapurna Studios and Hasya Movies banners.

Sources claim this project ventures into a unique space by merging fantasy with laugh-out-loud comedy. The film has an intriguing tagline, "Comedy Goes Cosmic". The makers of the film have promised audiences a fantasy ride packed with hilarious situations, magical twists, and a refreshing storytelling approach.

The first-look poster of the film that has just been released presents Allari Naresh in a stylish avatar, seated on heavenly steps with a pen and a scroll bearing the names Ramba, Oorvasi, and Menaka in his hand, while celestial nymphs (Apsaras) hover above him amidst the clouds. The creative design, filled with divine elements and humorous undertones, hints at a unique cosmic entertainer packed with fantasy, fun, and Allari Naresh's trademark comedy.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Vennela Kishore, Naresh VK, Srinivas Reddy, Muralidhar Goud, and several other noted actors who are set to add to the laughter with their hilarious performances.

The film has an experienced technical crew backing it. Cinematography for the film is by Raam Reddy while Chaitan Bharadwaj is to score its music. Brahma Kadali is the production designer, and Chota K Prasad oversees the editing, ensuring the fantasy world is brought to life with top-notch production values.

On the occasion, the makers also announced that the film would hit screens the world over on September 4 this year.

--IANS

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