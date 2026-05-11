All you need to know about Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The government on Monday issued frequently asked questions (FAQs) on Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act, 2025, to provide a detailed explainer on India’s rural employment and development legislation aimed at aligning rural development with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' by providing a statutory guarantee of 125 days of unskilled wage employment to rural households and promoting the creation of productive rural assets.

The Viksit Bharat–G RAM G Act will come into effect on July 1, 2026. It will replace Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme (MGNREGA) which will then stand repealed.

1. Will the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act be implemented simultaneously across all States?

Yes. The Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act shall be implemented across the country from 01/07/2026, as notified by the Central Government.

2. How many days of employment are guaranteed under the Act?

The Act guarantees 125 days of wage employment in a financial year to every eligible rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work.

3. Are State Governments required to frame schemes under the Act?

Yes. State Governments are required to notify schemes consistent with the provisions of the Act within the prescribed period after commencement of the Act.

4. What happens to ongoing Mahatma Gandhi NREGA works after repeal?

Ongoing works under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA as on the date of commencement may continue as per the provisions of the VB–G RAM G Act.

These works shall be seamlessly migrated and prioritized for completion, ensuring that public assets are not left incomplete and community benefits continue.

5. Will employment under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA continue during the transition to the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act?

Yes. Employment under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA will continue in a seamless and uninterrupted manner till the commencement of VB G RAM G.

6. What steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted employment availability before commencement?

Adequate labour budget has been made available to States and Union Territories in alignment with emerging demand patterns and field requirements to ensure uninterrupted employment opportunities and timely payment of wages.

7. Can new works be opened during transition?

Yes. Where ongoing works are insufficient to meet employment demand, new works from the shelf of works consistent with Schedule I of the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act may be taken up.

8. Will workers continue to get employment guarantee under the new Act?

Yes. Every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work shall continue to receive a statutory employment guarantee. The guarantee has been enhanced from 100 days to 125 days per financial year.

9. Will existing Job Cards/ workers remain valid?

Yes. Existing MGNREGA Job Cards/workers for whom e-KYC has been completed shall continue to remain valid till new Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards are issued in accordance with the provisions under the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act, 2025.

10. Who is eligible for employment under this Act?

Every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work shall be eligible for employment under this Act.

11. How does a household register for Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Card?

Any rural household not having a MGNREGA Job Card may apply for registration by submitting the names, ages and address details of the household through any adult member to the concerned Gram Panchayat for issuance of a Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Card.

12. How can a household seek employment?

Adult members of rural areas may demand employment through the Gram Panchayat. Applications can be made orally, in writing through the same form 6 as before, or through digital platforms to the Gram Panchayat, Programme Officer, or any authorized person.

13. Within how many days must employment be provided?

Employment must be provided within 15 days from the date of application.

14. What happens if employment is not provided within 15 days?

Such workers shall be entitled to unemployment allowance.

15. What unemployment allowance is payable if employment is not provided?

If employment is not provided within the stipulated period as per the demand for employment, unemployment allowance shall be payable by the State Government, at not less than one-fourth of the notified wage rate for the first thirty days during the financial year and not less than one-half of the notified wage rate for the remaining period.

16. Will enhanced Wage Rates be given under the Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Scheme?

Yes. Enhanced Wage Rates shall be provided as per the provisions of Section 10 of the Act. Until new Wage Rates are notified under the Act, the existing Mahatma Gandhi NREGA wage rates shall continue to apply.

17. How frequently will wages be paid?

Wages shall be paid weekly or in any case not later than a fortnight after closure of muster roll.

18. How are wages paid?

Wages are paid directly to the individual accounts of the workers in Banks or Post Offices through Direct Benefit Transfer.

19. What happens if wage payment is delayed?

If wages are not paid within fifteen days from the closure of the muster roll, wage seekers are entitled to delay compensation at a rate of 0.05% of the unpaid wages per day of delay.

20. How will attendance be captured under the new Act?

Attendance at worksites shall be captured through a face authentication-based attendance mechanism. However, an exception handling mechanism shall also be available for genuine cases such as poor or no network connectivity, technical issues, device-related problems or other exceptional circumstances, as per guidelines issued by the Government.

21. Will workers receive Worksite facilities?

Yes. Worksite facilities shall be provided at the worksite. A worksite must have safe drinking water, shade for children and rest periods, and a first aid box.

22. Can work continue during peak agricultural seasons?

To facilitate adequate labour availability during peak agricultural seasons such as sowing and harvesting periods, the State Governments shall notify a period covering peak agriculture seasons during which works under the Act shall not be undertaken.

23. What if the work is further than five kilometers?

As far as possible, employment will be provided within a radius of 5 kilometers of the applicant's village. If provided beyond that (but within the Block), workers are paid an extra 10% of the wage rate for transport and living expenses.

24. Who will implement the Scheme at district level?

The District Collector or equivalent officer designated by the State Government shall function as the District Programme Coordinator (DPC).

25. Who will function as Programme Officer?

An officer not below the rank of Block Development Officer shall be appointed as Programme Officer at block level.

26. What is the role of Gram Panchayats?

Gram Panchayats shall play a central role in implementation of the Scheme, including registration of households, receiving applications for employment, execution of works, maintenance of records related to the Scheme, and preparation of Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans (VGPPs) etc.

27. What is the fund sharing pattern under the Act?

The fund sharing pattern is:

• 90:10 for North Eastern and Himalayan States,

• 60:40 for other States/UTs with legislature,

• 100 per cent Central funding for UTs without legislature.

28. How are State-wise allocations determined under the Act?

State-wise normative allocations are proposed to be determined by the Central Government based on objective parameters prescribed under the Act.

29. How is transparency ensured at the worksite?

A "Janata Board" must be displayed at every worksite indicating work details, estimated labour days, material quantities, and item-wise costs.

--IANS

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