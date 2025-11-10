November 10, 2025 12:12 PM हिंदी

All passengers safe, says SpiceJet after flight makes emergency landing

All passengers safe, says SpiceJet after flight makes emergency landing

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) A SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata made an emergency landing due to failure in one of its engines, according to Kolkata Airport officials. The airline said in a statement on Monday that all passengers and crew members are safe.

"On November 9, SpiceJet flight SG 670 operating from Mumbai to Kolkata experienced a technical issue during descent at Kolkata airport. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew deplaned normally," according to a statement from a SpiceJet spokesperson. The full emergency was lifted at 11:38 pm.

On September 12, a SpiceJet Q400 flight from Gujarat's Kandla airport to Mumbai made a similar emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after an outer wheel was found on the runway following take-off. The plane landed safely, with all passengers and crew unharmed.

Meanwhile, several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, alerted passengers of delays due to a malfunction in the Air Traffic Control system at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, resulting in several delayed flights.

Airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet urged passengers to check their flight status before departure to the airport and confirmed that staff were available to assist travellers to reduce inconvenience.

The technical issue was resolved and the flight operations are now normal, according to airport officials.

SpiceJet slipped into losses during the April-June quarter, reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 234 crore.

This is a sharp reversal from the net profit of Rs 158.18 crore it had posted in the same quarter previous year.

SpiceJet’s revenue from operations also dropped nearly 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) which it attributed to geopolitical tensions with a neighbouring country and restrictions in international airspace, which hit demand for leisure travel.

It also faced delays in bringing grounded aircraft back into service due to global supply chain issues and engine maintenance problems.

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Tector backs Ireland to rise above Bangladesh challenge despite spin threat

Tector backs Ireland to rise above Bangladesh challenge despite spin threat

Abhishek Bachchan says 'Thank you dad' as he mourns the loss of his makeup artist of 27 years

Abhishek Bachchan says 'Thank you dad' as he mourns the loss of his makeup artist of 27 years

Jaipur to Coimbatore, 9 emerging cities drive corporate migration beyond metros: Report

From Jaipur to Coimbatore, 9 emerging markets drive corporate migration beyond metros

Shamita Shetty works on her core as she performs Pilates with Halo

Shamita Shetty works on her core as she performs Pilates with Halo

FM Sitharaman holds pre-Union Budget consultations with leading economists

FM Sitharaman holds first pre-Union Budget consultations with leading economists

Shaad Randhawa on Harshvardhan Rane: A secure actor who’s a complete team player

Shaad Randhawa on Harshvardhan Rane: A secure actor who’s a complete team player

Jhulan congratulates Richa Ghosh for 'Banga Bhushan' honour, appointment as DSP in WB Police

Jhulan congratulates Richa Ghosh for 'Banga Bhushan' honour

Ninety-five per cent of Jason Sanjay’s 'Sigma' completed, say makers (Photo Credit: Lyca Productions/X)

Ninety-five per cent of Jason Sanjay’s 'Sigma' completed, say makers

'Vadh 2' set for a gala premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India 2025

'Vadh 2' set for a gala premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India 2025

Katy Perry talks about vulnerability while releasing new song ‘Bandaids’

Katy Perry talks about vulnerability while releasing new song ‘Bandaids’