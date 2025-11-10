All passengers safe, says SpiceJet after flight makes emergency landing

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) A SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata made an emergency landing due to failure in one of its engines, according to Kolkata Airport officials. The airline said in a statement on Monday that all passengers and crew members are safe.

"On November 9, SpiceJet flight SG 670 operating from Mumbai to Kolkata experienced a technical issue during descent at Kolkata airport. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew deplaned normally," according to a statement from a SpiceJet spokesperson. The full emergency was lifted at 11:38 pm.

On September 12, a SpiceJet Q400 flight from Gujarat's Kandla airport to Mumbai made a similar emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after an outer wheel was found on the runway following take-off. The plane landed safely, with all passengers and crew unharmed.

Meanwhile, several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, alerted passengers of delays due to a malfunction in the Air Traffic Control system at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, resulting in several delayed flights.

Airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet urged passengers to check their flight status before departure to the airport and confirmed that staff were available to assist travellers to reduce inconvenience.

The technical issue was resolved and the flight operations are now normal, according to airport officials.

SpiceJet slipped into losses during the April-June quarter, reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 234 crore.

This is a sharp reversal from the net profit of Rs 158.18 crore it had posted in the same quarter previous year.

SpiceJet’s revenue from operations also dropped nearly 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) which it attributed to geopolitical tensions with a neighbouring country and restrictions in international airspace, which hit demand for leisure travel.

It also faced delays in bringing grounded aircraft back into service due to global supply chain issues and engine maintenance problems.

--IANS

aar/na