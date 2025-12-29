All future interactions with India will be on equal terms: PCB chief

Islamabad, Dec 29 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has reiterated that if India wants the T20 Asia Cup 2005 trophy, then they will have to accept it from him in Dubai.

"There is a status quo on trophy handing. If India wants the trophy, they must send their captain to Dubai and receive it from me," Naqvi told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net).

The trophy is still lying in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) office in Dubai ever since India captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to receive it from Naqvi during the presentation ceremony following their victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final.

Naqvi claimed he was entitled to hand over the trophy as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Pakistan, Naqvi said, will write to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the rude behaviour of Indian Under-19 players in the Junior Asia Cup. "We will be writing a letter to the ICC to complain about the behaviour of Indian Junior players during the final of the Junior Asia Cup which was not acceptable."

Naqvi also said that there will be no compromise with India, and if they do not want to shake hands with our players, everything will be on equal terms.

"If India does not allow their players to shake hands with our players then it will be dealt with on equal terms and there will be no compromise," Naqvi said in response to a question from Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net). "We have no interest in shaking hands with them."

The controversy over Indian T20 captain Yadav not shaking hands with Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha at the toss, followed by the same action after all three matches marred the Asia Cup in September in Dubai, as a handshake between rivals is the norm in international matches.

The trend was also followed by the Indian teams at the Women's World Cup in Sri Lanka in November, the Rising Star Asia Cup in Doha in the same month, and the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai this month.

The tension was sparked after India and Pakistan engaged in a four-day military conflict in May following a deadly militant attack on tourists in Pahalgam in J&K. New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the massacre, a charge denied by Islamabad.

Pakistan team's mentor, Sarfaraz Ahmed, had complained about the behaviour of Indian Junior players and termed it "Uneducated and unacceptable."

Pakistan won the heated final by a significant 191-run margin last Sunday.

Naqvi announced that former legendary paceman Wasim Akram would be the brand ambassador of the Pakistan Super League.

"We have appointed Wasim Akram as the brand ambassador of the PSL and that we will handle the Multan Sultans franchise on our own the next year before a new owner is found," said Naqvi.

Multan's owner, Ali Tareen, fell out with the PCB and left the franchise.

