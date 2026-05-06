Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear turns 15: I’m the luckiest mama

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Alicia Silverstone is over the moon as her son, Bear Blu Jarecki, has turned 15. The American actress says being his mother has been the most incredible gift for her.

Alicia, best known for playing Cher Horowitz in the 1995 teen comedy film Clueless, shared a series of photos of Bear from his infancy through his teenage years.

For the caption, she wrote: “It’s Bear’s birthday today. 15 years with this human… I can’t believe it. Being his mom has been the most incredible gift. I love my Bear so much. I’m so proud of who he is… and I’m the luckiest mama.”

After meeting outside a theatre in 1997 and dating for almost a decade, Alicia married rock musician Christopher Jarecki. They welcomed Bear in 2011. The couple separated in February 2018, filed for divorce three months later, and it was finalized in November of that year.

On the work front, Silverstone made her film debut in the thriller The Crush in 1993. She gained further prominence as a teen idol when she appeared in the music videos for Aerosmith's songs "Cryin'", "Amazing", and "Crazy".

In 1997, she portrayed Batgirl in the superhero film Batman & Robin. Silverstone received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress –Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in Miss Match.

The 49-year-old actress was last seen in the film “A Merry Little Ex-Mas” directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester. It also stars Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil and Pierson Fodé.

The actress in April posted ‘before selfie’ picture with Liv Tyler. She shared a cutout photo on Instagram, showing a young Silverstone and Tyler.

She wrote: “Before selfies, we had disposable cameras… and a whole lot of faith that at least one photo came out cute. Sweet little 90’s moment with Liv.”

Regarding Liv Tyler, she began her career as a model before making her film debut in Silent Fall in 1994. She was then seen in Heavy, Empire Records, Stealing Beauty, That Thing You Do!, Inventing the Abbotts, Armageddon, Cookie's Fortune and One Night at McCool's.

--IANS

dc/