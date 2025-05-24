May 24, 2025 11:20 AM हिंदी

Alia says ‘Hello, Cannes!’ as she turns heads in floral gown on her red carpet debut

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt looked every bit like a doll as she made a dazzling red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival, turning heads in a floor-sweeping, floral-embellished gown in soft pastel tones.

Taking to Instagram early Saturday morning, Alia gave fans a glimpse of her ethereal look — a sculpted couture creation by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli.

She first shared a stunning close-up, highlighting her flawless skin, soft glam makeup, and sleek updo, offering a perfect preview of the elegance she brought to the French Riviera.

Another picture showed Alia posing elegantly on a balcony with a breath-taking seaside view in the background. She is wearing a form-fitting, off-shoulder gown in champagne hue. The dress has intricate floral embroidery on the bodice and a dramatic, ruffled mermaid-style hem that cascades to the floor.

Her hair is styled in a sleek, tight bun, highlighting her defined facial features and neckline.

She also shared a close-up video, where she is seen making goofy-faces at the camera.

For the caption, she wrote: “Hello Cannes.”

On Friday, the actress revealed what she's carrying with her to Cannes.

Alia took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of her Gucci suitcase, which included a makeup bag filled with goodies and the phrase ‘I’m worth it’ written on it. She is also carrying two books, including Atomic Habits by James Clear.

For the caption, she wrote: “Off we go.”

On the movie front, Alia will be seen in the upcoming all-female super spy film “Alpha”.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe. This universe began with the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with “Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with "War," “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Pathaan 2,” and “Tiger vs. Pathaan.

She also has filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love and War” alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali, following their successful partnership in the 2022 drama “Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

“Love and War” also marks Alia’s second onscreen collaboration with Vicky after their 2018 spy thriller “Raazi.”

--IANS

dc/

