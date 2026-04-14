April 14, 2026 2:25 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of exotic anniversary vacation with Ranbir Kapoor & Raha

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of exotic anniversary vacation with Ranbir Kapoor & Raha: Made ourselves a pretty wonderful life

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate four years of their marital bliss on the 14th of April.

On account of the special day, Alia took to her social media account to share a glimpse of their anniversary special vacation.

She also penned a beautiful caption alongside her carousel post.

“Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking…. we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short .. Tu saath hain toh din raat hain,” she wrote.

In the picture shared by Alia, it features the lovestruck two smiling for a selfie, with snow clad mountains in the background.

The second picture shows a serene outdoor setting surrounded by snow-covered mountains and wooden chalets.

Ranbir is seen along with little Raha, standing near a fenced area interacting with a group of alpacas.

The three, a few days ago, were clicked at the airport in Mumbai, all geared up for the special vacation, though the destination remains undisclosed.

Talking about their love story, Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of their movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

The movie was directed by Ayan Mukerji, and released in 2022.

The couple had seamlessly managed to keep their relationship away from the media spotlight for the longest time.

After dating for quite a few years, the couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home with just their close friends and family members in attendance.

They welcomed their daughter Raha, in the same year, on November 6, 2022.

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir are currently busy with the shooting of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

--IANS

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