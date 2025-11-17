November 17, 2025 3:52 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt says she’s going to miss all the fun as the Kapoor family unites for ‘Dining with the Kapoors’

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Alia Bhatt shared her excitement as the Kapoor family came together for Netflix’s special ‘Dining With the Kapoors’

While applauding Armaan Jain for this curation, she said that based on her experience, it’s going to be a lot of fun. Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia reposted the promo of the show and wrote, “From my experience, this is going to be too much fun. Congratulations Armani… what an amazing job putting this together @therealarmaanjain.” #DiningwiththeKapoor.”

The trailer began with Kareena Kapoor calling the family “funny, loving and united,” and highlighting their deep love for food. It was then revealed that Armaan Jain had arranged the special luncheon to honour what would have been Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. The visuals showed several cheerful moments—Ranbir and Armaan sharing jokes in the kitchen, lively chatter at the dining table, Kareena being teased for her hearty appetite, and Aadar Jain playfully mocking her interest in Bollywood gossip. In one humorous instance, Karisma accidentally said something she wasn’t supposed to and immediately asked the cameraperson to stop recording.

The trailer also featured rare archival clips of Raj Kapoor. Towards the end, the entire family assembled for a grand group photograph. It wrapped up with everyone raising a toast to Raj Kapoor, as Ranbir recited the iconic line, “Jeena yahan, marna yahan, iske siwa jana kahan.”

The trailer showcased nearly the entire Kapoor clan—from Ranbir to Karisma—along with appearances by Aadar Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda. A noticeable missing face in the trailer was Alia Bhatt.

A few days ago, Netflix shared this promo on Instagram with the caption, “Khaana taiyaar hai The secret ingredient is love, laughter, aur dher saara ghee Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix.”

The special has been conceptualized by Armaan Jain and helmed by Smriti Mundhra, the filmmaker behind Netflix shows such as “The Romantics” and “Indian Matchmaking.”

“Dining With The Kapoors” is set to premiere on November 21.

--IANS

ps/

