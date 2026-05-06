Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor walk hand-in-hand, root for Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor at special screening

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted together as they arrived to cheer for Neetu Kapoor at the special screening of her movie ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’.

The film marks Neetu Kapoor’s comeback as a lead in the movie space and also marks the Bollywood debut of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

For the screening, Ranbir kept it casual yet stylish in a blue T-shirt paired with light-coloured joggers and white sneakers. Alia looked elegant in a loose black co-ord set featuring a flowy shirt and matching wide-legged pants, paired with pointed heels and a mini black handbag.

The power couple was seen walking hand-in-hand as they posed for the paparazzi at the venue.

The Kapoor family has been actively rooting for Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni fo their movie ever since its announcement.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was also seen dancing to the hook step of the ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ title track alongside Neetu Kapoor. In a cute moment caught by the paparazzi, Neetu was seen lovingly planting a kiss on Ranbir’s forehead, expressing her affection and gratitude towards her son.

Alia Bhatt too has been showering love on the film on social media by sharing posts and extending warm wishes to both her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for the movie.

Daadi Ki Shaadi marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback in the leading space on Bollywood screen.

It also marks Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s debut in the Hindi film industry.

Daadi Ki Shaadi along with Neetu and Riddhima, also stars Kapil Sharma as the lead.

Recently, Riddhima had spoken about the crucial advice she received from brother Ranbir before her big screen debut.

“I spoke to Ranbir before starting. His biggest advice was to stay honest in front of the camera. He told me to trust my instincts and just live the character rather than perform it, and that really stayed with me," she shared.

Backed by Rtake Studios, along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, "Daadi Ki Shaadi" has been written and directed by Ashish R Mohan.

The movie releases on May 8.

–IANS

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