Alia Bhatt looks resplendent in golden saree as she joins Rani Mukerji for Durga Puja

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) The festive fervour of Durga Puja continues to bring Bollywood's biggest stars under one roof, as Alia Bhatt made a graceful appearance at the North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal.

Dressed in a stunning golden saree with a sequined blouse and an embroidered dupatta draped elegantly, Alia looked radiant as she joined the celebrations. Standing alongside her was Rani Mukerji, who opted for a traditional blue saree, exuding poise and festive grace.

The North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal, which has been a cultural and religious landmark in Mumbai for nearly seven decades, holds a special significance for Rani Mukherjee. It was started by her grandmother, and over the years it has become synonymous with Bollywood's presence during the Durga Pooja festivities.

Alia was warmly welcomed at the pandal by actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who was seen ushering her with affection. Also present was filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee, who happens to be Rani's first cousin, making him a part of the illustrious Mukherjee family tree, which also includes Kajol. Ayan was spotted interacting with guests and devotees during the rituals. Alia shares a strong professional equation with Ayan Mukherjee, having worked with him in the 2022 hit “Brahmastra Part 1 - Shiva”, alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

It was during the shoot of this movie when Ranbir and Alia fell head over heels in love and married soon. Earlier in the day, filmmaker Karan Johar was also seen offering his prayers at the same pandal. His visit marked a warm reunion with Rani Mukerji, his close friend and long-time collaborator, adding a nostalgic touch to the celebration. Their camaraderie, spanning over two decades, was fondly remembered by fans who saw them together after quite some time. Ayan and Shrabani Mukherjee were seen welcoming Karan with love and warmth.

