Alia Bhatt lauds World Cup-winning cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma’s grit and passion for the game

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming spy-action film ‘Alpha’ has lauded India cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma for their brilliant knock and the game.

As Team India set their sights on lifting their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title, two heroes of their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 win, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, received special wishes from Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Alia and her ‘Alpha’ co-actor Sharvari praised the duo for their achievements and impact on women’s cricket, with both players expressing their heartfelt gratitude.

Alia Bhatt hailed Jemimah Rodrigues’ record-breaking knock against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. She said, “Jemimah, the world knows about your innings against Australia. That knock was too spectacular, beyond words. I am sure that day, you inspired countless young girls. Just be yourself and we’ll be winning too”.

Sharvari shared her favourite moment from Jemimah’s semi-final knock, as she said, “The biggest moment for me was when you didn't celebrate your personal milestone and just kept going. You kept your head on your shoulders, your feet on the ground, and kept playing. You celebrated only when India won. That moment was truly special. Wishing you lots of love and the very best of luck for everything that lies ahead”.

Reacting to Alia and Sharvari’s message, Jemimah said, “It's really special when other women feel inspired and empowered. In the same way, you keep working hard in your own career, no matter what field you are in, you can always be the best. I think you all have inspired me a lot more. Let's continue to share this hope with everyone around us”.

Alia also lauded Shafali, her perseverance and grit to take Indian crickets to greater heights. The actress said, “Shafali, today you are one of the most loved and celebrated Indian cricketers. But I want you to take a moment and remember that little girl who dedicated her life to cricket and, at just 15, made her big breakthrough. It is because of who you are today and what you bring to women's cricket and the Indian team that so many young girls will never be able to thank you enough. Go, smash it”.

Sharvari commended Shafali for her knock in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final, “For me, the biggest moment was when you joined the team last year and delivered when it mattered most. It was one of the best performances I've seen and so inspiring. So, thank you. We love you so much, and best of luck”.

Reacting to Alia and Sharvari’s messages, Shafali said, “Thank you for this sweet message. Alia Bhatt is one of my favourite actresses, so thank you for your kind words. I will always remember this. Thanks to both of you”.

India is set to square off against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on June 14 on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

--IANS

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