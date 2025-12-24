Ali Fazal thanks Rajasthan for their hospitality & love during the shoot of ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal is currently busy shooting for the movie version of his popular crime thriller, "Mirzapur". As the audience waits to see Guddu Bhaiya on the screen once again, Fazal raised the excitement by sharing a glimpse of their shoot diaries in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur.

The 'Fukrey' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself walking on the set of "Mirzapur" in full swagger as Guddu Bhaiya.

Thanking Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for the immense love and hospitality during their time there, Fazal wrote on the photo-sharing app,"MIRZAPUR THE FILM . Shooting now. Rajasthan Schedule . Thank you Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for the immense love and hospitality that knows no bounds. Aapne humein apna samjha… To all the hotels that made us feel at home while we were toiling away from our own homes. (sic)"

Khammaghani!! And I have to introduce you to everyone. The entire gang is playing (sic)."

Fazal has been sharing various insights from the shoot diaries of "Mirzapur: The Movie” on social media.

In November, the team announced the schedule wrap for the Jodhpur leg of the drama.

He took to his Insta handle and uploaded a few sneak peeks from the small celebration.

The post included a glimpse from the cake-cutting ceremony, along with a couple of photographs from the fun evening with the cast and crew.

He wrote, "And its a SCHEDULE WRAP for MIRZAPUR ( film) . Thank you Jodhpur fo showering us with sooooo much love and hospitality ( THE FOOD WAS AWESOME ) Thank you Veer for hosting us tonight. (sic)."

"This is the worst set of photos and video i could collect on our last day here (Face Savoring Food emojis).. enjoy. Onto our next stop - ANY GUESSES? Oh also sorry guys - we all collectively are blurred. To many more 5 am wakeup calls..#MTF #M," the 'House Arrest' actor went on to write.

--IANS

pm/