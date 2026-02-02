Ali Fazal shares BTS from ‘Mirzapur’ film: Journey of some love, some hate

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Victoria & Abdul’, ‘Fukrey’, ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ and others, has shared a glimpse from the making of the upcoming film ‘Mirzapur’.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video from the sets of the film, as he offered an engaging insight into the process behind bringing the gritty world of ‘Mirzapur’ and the iconic character of Guddu Bhaiya to the big screen.

This marks the first time visuals from the making of the film have been shared publicly, making the post especially significant for fans of the franchise. With the shoot now complete, the post signals that the film has entered its next phase, further fuelling anticipation.

He wrote in the caption, “YEH SILSILA lamba hai. It’s just a journey of some Love and some Hate. Mirzapur The Film wraps its final schedule. Nani ki aawaaz mein Badayuni sa’ab ka ek sher haath lag gaya.. yahaan uska hona laazim hai”.

“Here’s just my love for the main man behind us.. pushing us to perfection DIRECTOR SAAB – Gurupa.. @gurmmeetsingh aur unke saathi in crime #PuneetKrishna for creating the many worlds and Baba @kapoorbaba who has relentlessly shot this masterpiece without compromising despite all the necessary hurdles… but through all of it we brought our A game when the camera rolled up on us”, he added.

Set against the violent, power-hungry backdrop of Uttar Pradesh’s underworld, ‘Mirzapur’ aims to capture the raw energy and intense clashes over crime, politics and legacy that made the original series a cultural phenomenon.

‘Mirzapur: The Film’ is the much-anticipated cinematic adaptation of the hugely popular Indian crime-thriller franchise originally made as a web series for Prime Video.

