June 18, 2025 12:06 AM हिंदी

Ali Fazal remembers his late mother in a nostalgic post: 'had to say goodbye to 2 people'

Ali Fazal remembers his late mother in a nostalgic post: 'had to say goodbye to 2 people'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal remembered his late mother on her 5th death anniversary with a nostalgic social media post.

The 'Fukrey' actor revealed that after his mother's demise, he also had to say goodbye to the younger version of himself.

"There are two people i had to say goodbye to this day 5 years ago- One my mother and the other that little boy me.. ( or as i see Ali today but without a version of Him in recorded past) . And its so funny - that another part comes in swinging from the ends of the universe and gently attaches itself to me now. . I am blessed. Another me? Another you? God knows. Anyway", he wrote.

Ali added that not just this date, he dreads the whole month of June. "I put this out because i , a mere mortal dreads this day every June.. because it was my loss. Its mine. My me.. so i stop to think and contemplate. - like if i could disect this moment and hit pause for a bit… and then transport to a place inside the head of lets pick any one person in a part of the world ( thats easy we know where) - who on a friday afternoon sits but in utter dread for the whole of June that has weirdly lasted maybe 2 years? 20-200 and boom, this person loses his whole family just like that.. for cinematic effect lets call it “in a flash”..", he added.

The 'Mirzapur' actor went on to express his pain and how this feeling of loss leads to empathy in the following words, "i am like a fly on that wall, much like most of us through social media today we have seen it all. .. then in a miraculous way, i switch back to where i hit pause( remember?) - now my feeling of loss is doubled up with an empathy of a universal kind? Or is too much hands on knowledge of loss that should lessen the effect of what is considered Mine? Or am i told “hey dude, dont take the worlds guilt upon urself “.. naah i dont buy any of it. I should shut up and carry on moving mountains . Am i though? Are you? We both could though."

Ali's mother passed away on June 17, 2020, in Lucknow owing to health complications.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Harshit Rana added to Indian squad, links up with team in Leeds ahead of first Test starting on June 20.

Harshit Rana links up with team India for first Test in Leeds

Alvaro Valles to Betis, Moleiro to Villarreal in La Liga transfers

Valles to Betis, Moleiro to Villarreal in La Liga transfers

PM Modi arrives in Kananaskis to attend his sixth G7 Summit amid global turmoil

PM Modi arrives in Kananaskis to attend his sixth G7 Summit amid global turmoil

India walks diplomatic tightrope amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions: Wing Commander (retd) Praful Bakshi

India walks diplomatic tightrope amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions: Wing Commander (retd) Praful Bakshi

Global Tennis Cricket League, first-ever international tennis ball league, to be held in Sharjah in Mumbai.

Global Tennis Cricket League, first-ever international tennis ball league, to be held in Sharjah

Trump says US knows exactly where Khamenei is 'hiding', but won't kill him 'for now'

Trump says US knows exactly where Khamenei is 'hiding', but won't kill him 'for now'

Andhra: Jagan to go ahead with visit to Palnadu district despite police curbs

Andhra: Jagan to go ahead with visit to Palnadu district despite police curbs

Club World Cup offers Man City chance to redeem their poor season

Club World Cup offers Man City chance to redeem their poor season

Indian women go down 1–4 against Argentina in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

FIH Pro League: Indian women go down 1–4 against Argentina

Chhattisgarh: Three villagers murdered, 12 abducted as Maoists strike in retaliatory violence

Chhattisgarh: Three villagers murdered, 12 abducted as Maoists strike in retaliatory violence