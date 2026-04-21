Ali Fazal: Life throws punches at you from all sides

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up to showcase action in “Mirzapur- The Film” and romance in “Lust Stories 3”, has talked about the unpredictable nature of life and opened up to embracing creatively challenging roles, which push him into uncomfortable spaces to evolve as a performer.

Ali said: “2026 honestly feels like one of the most creatively fulfilling years I’ve had in a while. I’ve always believed that as an actor, you should constantly put yourself in uncomfortable spaces, and this year was no less.”

“On one hand, I’m revisiting the world of Mirzapur, which is raw, intense and physically demanding, and yet the film carries a freshness I didn't expect… and on the other hand, I’m stepping into stories that require a completely different emotional language, whether it’s romance, thrill, or a more restful restraint person.”

What excites Ali the most is “this constant shift in energy.”

“Because life is like that, it throws punches at you from all sides. We play many characters every day, we just don't know it… So I guess it keeps me on my toes and reminds me why I fell in love with acting in the first place, the strife to live so many different lives within a short span.”

He added: “There’s action, there’s romance, there’s thrill and each of these spaces demands a version of me that requires serious thought and not just physically but emotional as well. That contrast is something I’m really enjoying. I am enjoying that directors are making us actors see ourselves in different lights. That championing is equally important and goes hand in hand.”

Along with Mirzapur-The Movie and Lust Stories 3, Ali also has Raakh and Batwara 1947 (formerly Lahore 1947), a period drama set against the backdrop of India’s independence.

A source close to the actor shared, “2026 is truly a defining year for Ali. He is consciously choosing roles that sit on opposite ends of the spectrum.”

“From the raw, intense world of Mirzapur and action-heavy narratives like Raakh, to portraying a romantic lead in Lust Stories 3, it’s a deliberate attempt to challenge himself as an actor. Ali believes that exploring such extremes not only keeps his craft exciting but also allows audiences to see him in completely new light. Balancing these contrasting worlds isn’t easy, but that’s exactly what excites him the most.”

--IANS

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