Ali Fazal applauds Tom Cruise’s impact on Global Cinema by 'keeping theatres alive'

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Ali Fazal took to social media to express his admiration for Tom Cruise, thanking the actor for his significant role in keeping cinemas alive.

In a heartfelt post, Fazal praised Cruise for his contributions to global cinema, emphasizing the importance of storytelling in the film industry. He also shared his hopes that the industry will continue to thrive, following in Cruise’s footsteps and keeping the magic of theatres alive for audiences around the world. The Fukrey actor also sent his best wishes to Tom Cruise for his upcoming film, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," expressing confidence that the actor won’t need luck but sending heartfelt support nonetheless.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ali shared a smiling picture of him with Tom Cruise and captioned it, “Best of luck @tomcruise !! You wont need it .,but sending you wishes here as i also thank you for keeping the theatres alive and hope that we follow after .. and carry on makin movies and telling stories cuz thats really it, all of it- stories. I say this for all industries across the globe - we keep each other afloat one way or another, like kt or not. We break when we bow - not in humility but in servitude. And so, the title like a dilemma always fits - #MissionImpossible.”

“Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” will premiere at Cannes on May 14. The film will release in India on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Recently, actress Avneet Kaur shared a heartwarming moment with Tom Cruise as he prepares for the release of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture showing the two stars exchanging a respectful Namaste. For the caption, Kaur wrote, “Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise @missionimpossible.”

