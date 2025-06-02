June 02, 2025 9:56 AM हिंदी

Ali Fazal: A Mani Ratnam film isn’t something you get offered every day

Ali Fazal: A Mani Ratnam film isn’t something you get offered every day

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal has revealed the reason behind him saying yes to “Thug Life” and said that a Mani Ratnam film “isn’t something one gets offered every day and certainly not alongside the iconic star Kamal Haasan.”

“There are some calls you get in your life that you know instantly are meant to change the course of your journey — this was one of them,” said Ali.

The actor said that he didn’t have to think for even a second before saying yes to the upcoming film.

“When you hear the name Mani Ratnam, you don’t just think of cinema — you think of legacy, you think of storytelling that’s transcendent, timeless, and deeply rooted in human emotion. I didn’t have to think for a moment before saying yes to Thug Life,” he said.

“A Mani Ratnam film isn’t something you get offered every day, and certainly not alongside someone as iconic as Kamal Haasan. The fact that this project brings together talent from across the Indian film industries in multiple languages makes it even more special.”

He feels honoured to be a part of the film.

“It’s the kind of ambitious, large-scale storytelling I’ve always wanted to be part of. I feel incredibly honored and excited to step into this universe,” said Ali.

Thug Life is being mounted as a cinematic extravaganza that blends powerful performances with a gripping narrative and grand visuals, true to Mani Ratnam’s directorial legacy. Thug Life is headlined by superstar Kamal Haasan. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 5, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Ali also has Anurag Basu’s “Metro…In Dino”, which delves into the complexities of bittersweet relationships set against a modern backdrop, showcasing the different shades and emotions of love.

It serves as a spiritual follow-up to Anurag’s 2007 romantic musical, ‘Life in a... Metro,’ which portrayed the interconnected lives of nine individuals in Mumbai.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on July 4.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Harshvardhan eyes final schedule of ‘Deewaniyat', excited to start film with Omung Kumar

Harshvardhan eyes final schedule of ‘Deewaniyat', excited to start film with Omung Kumar

Nifty, Sensex open lower amid negative global cues

Nifty, Sensex open lower amid negative global cues

Randeep Hooda: Wildlife photography isn’t just a hobby for me

Randeep Hooda: Wildlife photography isn’t just a hobby for me

KJo reflects on timeless friendships from his school, college days

KJo reflects on timeless friendships from his school, college days

Ali Fazal: A Mani Ratnam film isn’t something you get offered every day

Ali Fazal: A Mani Ratnam film isn’t something you get offered every day

Tusshar Kapoor celebrates son Laksshya's 9th b’day: I must’ve done so much right

Tusshar Kapoor celebrates son Laksshya's 9th b’day: I must’ve done so much right

PM Narendra Modi likely to flag off train to Kashmir on June 6

PM Narendra Modi likely to flag off train to Kashmir on June 6

Kanimozhi-led delegation begins visit in Spain, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue

Kanimozhi-led delegation begins visit in Spain, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue

All-party delegation pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda in Malaysia

All-party delegation pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda in Malaysia

Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation meets UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel

Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation meets UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel