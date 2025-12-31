Alaya F can’t wait to show the change she underwent this year in 2026

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Alaya F has every reason to feel excited as she wraps up a transformative year on a high note.

Reflecting on the personal and professional growth she experienced in 2025, the actress shared that the year brought meaningful change and valuable lessons. Alaya shared that she is excited to reveal the new chapter she has been preparing for in 2026.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Bade Miya Chote Miyan’ actress posted a video of herself and wrote, “One day I’ll look back and know this for sure.. 2025 was the year I changed my life forever! So much gratitude for this transformative, powerful, beautiful year! I can’t wait to show you what this year was building, in 2026.”

The clip captures Alaya’s ramp walks, stunning photoshoots, vacation snapshots, and other cherished moments from the year.

In her earlier post, Alaya F had taken a moment to look back on her journey through 2025. She described the year as one marked by grit, courage, and personal growth. Sharing her reflections, the ‘Freddy actress’ had expressed pride in how far she had come, while also highlighting the challenges she faced and the lessons that helped shape her both personally and professionally.

The actress posted a video that offered a glimpse into the intense yoga sessions she had undertaken during the year. The clip showcased the rigorous practice that played a key role in her journey of growth and self-discipline throughout 2025.

Sharing the clip, Pooja Bedi’s daughter wrote, “2025 was a year of grit, guts and growth. Looking back, I feel very proud of how far I’ve come this year!”

On the work front, Alaya F is set to headline “Storm,” a gripping, high-octane thriller series based in Mumbai. Backed by Hrithik Roshan as producer, the upcoming show will see her sharing screen space with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.

