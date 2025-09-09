September 09, 2025 12:46 AM हिंदी

Alan Cumming has wrapped up his part in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Los Angeles, Sep 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor Alan Cumming, who bagged the Emmy Award for outstanding host for a reality competition show for ‘The Traitors’ at the Creative Arts Emmys, will no longer visit the sets of his upcoming film ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The actor was asked how he was preparing to play the character again, at the backstage of the Emmy Awards. He confirmed he had already wrapped filming, reports ‘Variety’.

He said, “Well, I’ve already done it. I finished it”. The actor, who last played the character in 2002, went on to say, “I did a lot of stunt work and training. That was amazing”.

He joked, “The stunt people couldn’t believe that I could get up, let alone jump around and do this boxing and training”.

As per ‘Variety’, Cumming admitted he had forgotten to rewatch the first film before reviving the character. But it turned out to be advantageous to the actor and his process.

He said, “I think that was what really helped, because this is super intense, and is loads of stuff at once”. Previously, Cumming had talked about his makeup process for playing the blue mutant with heavy tattoos. Appearing on ‘Today With Jenna and Friends’, Cumming revealed, “Actually, what’s great about it, it was four-and-a-half to five hours before, and now it’s 90 minutes”.

Backstage, Cumming talked about how much further technology had evolved.

He said, “The thing about green screen, CGI and face replacement is that it’s very detailed work. So I did feel that I got a chance to really portray the character again properly”.

Also returning to ‘Doomsday’ are fellow X-Men cast members Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, James Marsden and Rebecca Romijn.

--IANS

aa/

