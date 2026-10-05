Honey Singh fails to appear before Maharashtra Cyber Cell, requests more time in controversial remark case

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh was summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell for questioning on Monday. However, the rapper failed to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber.

As per Maharashtra Cyber Cell, the rapper was asked to appear in person before the investigating officer through a notice, and record his statement. However, the rapper has sought more time from Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer.

The issue stems from a controversial remark by the rapper at one of his concerts in Delhi. Honey Singh had allegedly made indecent remarks during a concert. After this, a person filed a complaint against Honey Singh in Maharashtra Cyber. Based on this complaint, Maharashtra Cyber is investigating the case and Honey Singh was summoned for questioning in this regard.

Earlier this year, Honey was seen making a sleazy remark in a viral clip, seemingly asking people to have sex in cars, a moment that left many social media users unimpressed and angry.

He later addressed his controversial remark, as he posted a video on social media and tendered an apology.

He earlier said in the video, “A video of mine has been going viral on Instagram since morning, edited in a way that's offended many people. I want to tell you the whole story. My intention was never to hurt, insult, or offend anyone”.

“A few days prior to the incident, I had interactions with a leading gynaecologist and sexologist who shared about the rising concerns of sexually transmitted diseases among the younger generation due to unprotected sex. This conversation stayed with me. While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, I tried to convey a message about the importance of protection in a language which they would refer to which is used in OTT they watch”, he added.

--IANS

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