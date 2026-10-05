October 05, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

Honey Singh fails to appear before Maharashtra Cyber Cell, requests more time in controversial remark case

Honey Singh fails to appear before Maharashtra Cyber Cell, requests more time in controversial remark case

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh was summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell for questioning on Monday. However, the rapper failed to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber.

As per Maharashtra Cyber Cell, the rapper was asked to appear in person before the investigating officer through a notice, and record his statement. However, the rapper has sought more time from Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer.

The issue stems from a controversial remark by the rapper at one of his concerts in Delhi. Honey Singh had allegedly made indecent remarks during a concert. After this, a person filed a complaint against Honey Singh in Maharashtra Cyber. Based on this complaint, Maharashtra Cyber is investigating the case and Honey Singh was summoned for questioning in this regard.

Earlier this year, Honey was seen making a sleazy remark in a viral clip, seemingly asking people to have sex in cars, a moment that left many social media users unimpressed and angry.

He later addressed his controversial remark, as he posted a video on social media and tendered an apology.

He earlier said in the video, “A video of mine has been going viral on Instagram since morning, edited in a way that's offended many people. I want to tell you the whole story. My intention was never to hurt, insult, or offend anyone”.

“A few days prior to the incident, I had interactions with a leading gynaecologist and sexologist who shared about the rising concerns of sexually transmitted diseases among the younger generation due to unprotected sex. This conversation stayed with me. While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, I tried to convey a message about the importance of protection in a language which they would refer to which is used in OTT they watch”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

British leaders urge UK action on Pakistan's human rights abuses in PoK

British leaders urge UK action on Pakistan's human rights abuses in PoK

Virender Sehwag reveals team India's philosophy under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership

Virender Sehwag reveals team India's philosophy under Sourav Ganguly’s leadership

Civilians suffer as Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to exchange accusations (File Image)

Civilians suffer as Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to exchange accusations

Asian Games winner Kumkum Anil Mohod will be the top attraction as Indian archers turn rivals in Season 2 of Archery Premier League, which begins in Hyderabad on October 8. Photo credit: IANS

After Asian Games glory, Indian archers turn rivals as Season 2 of Archery Premier League begins

India, UAE reinforce the growing defence partnership with Exercise Mountain Guardian

India, UAE reinforce growing defence partnership with 'Exercise Mountain Guardian'

Kolkata Warriors crowned champions of Deaf Indian Premier League 2026, beating Bangalore Badshahs in the final by 14 runs at the KVS Sports Park Cricket Ground in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Photo credit: Deaf Cricket Association of Andhra Pradesh (DCAAP)

Kolkata Warriors crowned champions of Deaf Indian Premier League 2026

China’s trillion-dollar trade surplus reflects deeper structural issues, not just exports: Report

China’s trillion-dollar trade surplus reflects deeper structural issues, not just exports: Report

Everest summiteer among 25 pace setters to lead runners at Delhi Half Marathon

Everest summiteer among 25 pace setters to lead runners at Delhi Half Marathon

Don't believe in idle gossip and hearsay: Kremlin on reports of plague in Irkutsk region

Don't believe in idle gossip and hearsay: Kremlin on reports of plague in Irkutsk region

Industry expects GST Council to fix input tax credit rules, reduce litigation

Industry expects GST Council to fix input tax credit rules, reduce litigation