October 05, 2026 4:40 PM हिंदी

Madhur Bhandarkar ‘soaks in the soul’ of Kolkata as he enjoys Kulhad chai and street food

Madhur Bhandarkar ‘soaks in the soul’ of Kolkata as he enjoys Kulhad chai and street food

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar gave a glimpse of his time in Kolkata. He shared moments from his visit to the ‘City of Joy’ as he explored its local flavours and vibrant street culture.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Fashion’ director shared pictures from his Kolkata diaries, showing how he enjoyed the city’s famous street food and savoured kulhad chai. Sharing his photos, he wrote, “Kulhad chai, street food, and Kolkata vibes. Truly soaking in the soul of the #CityofJoy.” Through his post, the filmmaker offered a glimpse into his experience of soaking up the city’s unique atmosphere, from its traditional chai served in earthen cups to its bustling street-food culture.

In the video, Madhur Bhandarkar can be seen enjoying kulhad chai at a roadside stall in Kolkata. The filmmaker also stopped to pose for selfies with his fans during his visit. He further shared a picture of himself sitting and smiling while holding a cup of chai. Madhur was dressed casually in a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who was recently part of the 14th Jagran Film Festival, spoke about the challenges faced by independent filmmakers. He said filmmakers like him have largely worked outside the industry’s established groups and camps.

Speaking about his journey, the filmmaker said, “No one knows what will work at the box office. And when it will work. And what the audience will like.” Madhur also opened up about the difficulties of working independently in the film industry. He said filmmakers who operate outside established groups or camps often have to chart their own path without being part of any industry lobby.

The director also spoke about the challenges of making films outside established industry circles, saying that as independent filmmakers, “we are not in a lobby or a gang or a coterie.”

--IANS

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