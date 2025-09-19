September 19, 2025 12:06 PM हिंदी

Akshay Oberoi to feature in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’, jets off to Poland for shoot

Akshay Oberoi to feature in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’, jets off to Poland for shoot

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi will be seen featuring in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “King” and has jetted off to Poland for the shoot.

A source close to IANS confirmed Akshay’s casting in the film.

The source told IANS: “Yes, King is being shot in Poland right now. Akshay has flown there and will be there for a week. He’s shooting for the project in the capital”.

Akshay remains tight-lipped about his casting. The details about his role are still under wraps.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also features SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan,

Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast.

The superstar will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in the upcoming film, which will have actor Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist.

Akshay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer, which was released recently, gives a peek into a world filled with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle.

With a ‘shaadi setup’ at its heart, the "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" promises to bring back the timeless joy of the quintessential family entertainer. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the fun storyline and introduces the characters of Sunny, Tulsi, Ananya, and Vikram in depth.

The upcoming film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

The makers of the film on September 18 dropped a new track titled “Perfect” featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Punjabi pop sensation, singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.

The song has been performed by Guru Randhawa, as he brings his signature flair into the colourful world of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. The music and lyrics for the song furnished by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali, and produced by Dilmaan.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Demi Lovato says queer spaces feels ‘safe’ to her

Demi Lovato says queer spaces feels ‘safe’ to her

Farhan Akhtar wishes Shabana Azmi on her 75th birthday, asks her to say NO to cucumber sandwiches

Farhan Akhtar wishes Shabana Azmi on her 75th birthday, asks her to say NO to cucumber sandwiches

Poshan Maah initiative significantly advanced India’s fight against malnutrition: Govt

Poshan Maah initiative significantly advanced India’s fight against malnutrition: Govt

India aim for first-ever ODI series win over Australia in tantalising winner takes it all clash (preview)

India aim for first-ever ODI series win over Australia in winner takes it all clash (Preview)

SC adjourns hearing till Sep 22 on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

SC adjourns hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam till Sep 22

Pooja Hegde takes a ‘quick boat ride’ to the airport in Chennai

Pooja Hegde takes a ‘quick boat ride’ to the airport in Chennai

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal turns counsellor for an emotional Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal turns counsellor for an emotional Amaal Mallik

Adani Group companies' shares zoom higher after SEBI clean chit

Adani Group companies' shares surge after SEBI's clean chit

Reese Witherspoon says losing ‘Gone Girl role was’ an ‘ego check’

Reese Witherspoon says losing ‘Gone Girl' role was an ‘ego check’

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: History, tension, and the ‘handshake’ everyone will be watching!

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: History, tension, and the 'handshake' everyone will be watching!