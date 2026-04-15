April 15, 2026 9:51 AM हिंदी

Akshay Oberoi talks about working with ‘diverse mix of filmmakers’ Neeraj Pandey, Geethu Mohandas

Akshay Oberoi talks about working with ‘diverse mix of filmmakers’ Neeraj Pandey, Geethu Mohandas

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Akshay Oberoi, who is working under the captainship of directors such as Geetu Mohandas and Neeraj Pandey, says he’s “incredibly fortunate” to work with phenomenal filmmakers over the years, and each experience has shaped him as an actor.

Akshay is currently shooting for his upcoming film Love Lottery, directed by Arvind Pandey. The details about the project are being kept tightly under wraps.

Sharing his excitement, the actor said, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with some phenomenal directors over the years, and each experience has shaped me as an actor.”

“Right now, I’m shooting with a diverse mix of filmmakers, each bringing a completely different perspective and style to storytelling,” he concluded.

He said that “variety is pushing me to adapt, unlearn, and rediscover myself with every project. Shooting in Dehradun for Love Lottery adds another layer of freshness to the process.”

“It’s too early to talk about the film, but I can say that it challenges me in ways I’ve been craving for a long time. As an actor, that’s the most exciting place to be,” he concluded.

Akshay is currently prepping for the release of the Yash-starrer “ Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups”, which also stars an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Locked for June 4 release, the film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who has previously helmed the National Award-winning film “ Liar's Dice”. Her upcoming actioner starring Yash has been simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

As per reports, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is reportedly a gripping tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa, where a powerful drug cartel manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

realme 16 5G emerges as hot-selling smartphone, achieving 150 pc sales growth over the previous generation

realme 16 5G emerges as hot-selling smartphone, achieving 150 pc sales growth over the previous generation

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls working with Chiranjeevi, recreates iconic song from their Telugu movie

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls working with Chiranjeevi, recreates iconic song from their Telugu movie

G V Prakash Kumar's next to be helmed by 'Joe' director Hariharan Ram (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

G V Prakash Kumar's next to be helmed by 'Joe' director Hariharan Ram

Dembele's double seals holders PSG's Champions League SF spot

Dembele's double seals holders PSG's Champions League SF spot

Kevin Hart shares ‘headless’ photos with BFF Dwayne Johnson: These pictures came out great

Kevin Hart shares ‘headless’ photos of BFF Dwayne Johnson: These pictures came out great

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy calls out ‘annoying socialite’ for insensitive reaction to her brother’s death

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy calls out ‘annoying socialite’ for insensitive reaction to her brother’s death

Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' unit begins its next schedule in Rajahmundry! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' unit begins its next schedule in Rajahmundry!

Akshay Oberoi talks about working with ‘diverse mix of filmmakers’ Neeraj Pandey, Geethu Mohandas

Akshay Oberoi talks about working with ‘diverse mix of filmmakers’ Neeraj Pandey, Geethu Mohandas

Tom Cruise calls 2026 a promising year for films, shares glimpse of ‘Digger' at Cinemacon

Tom Cruise calls 2026 a promising year for films, shares glimpse of ‘Digger' at Cinemacon

Vijay Varma on his love for crunching numbers: I am Marwadi with graduation in accounting

Vijay Varma on his love for crunching numbers: I am Marwadi with graduation in accounting