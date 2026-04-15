Akshay Oberoi talks about working with ‘diverse mix of filmmakers’ Neeraj Pandey, Geethu Mohandas

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Akshay Oberoi, who is working under the captainship of directors such as Geetu Mohandas and Neeraj Pandey, says he’s “incredibly fortunate” to work with phenomenal filmmakers over the years, and each experience has shaped him as an actor.

Akshay is currently shooting for his upcoming film Love Lottery, directed by Arvind Pandey. The details about the project are being kept tightly under wraps.

Sharing his excitement, the actor said, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with some phenomenal directors over the years, and each experience has shaped me as an actor.”

“Right now, I’m shooting with a diverse mix of filmmakers, each bringing a completely different perspective and style to storytelling,” he concluded.

He said that “variety is pushing me to adapt, unlearn, and rediscover myself with every project. Shooting in Dehradun for Love Lottery adds another layer of freshness to the process.”

“It’s too early to talk about the film, but I can say that it challenges me in ways I’ve been craving for a long time. As an actor, that’s the most exciting place to be,” he concluded.

Akshay is currently prepping for the release of the Yash-starrer “ Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups”, which also stars an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Locked for June 4 release, the film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who has previously helmed the National Award-winning film “ Liar's Dice”. Her upcoming actioner starring Yash has been simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

As per reports, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is reportedly a gripping tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa, where a powerful drug cartel manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture.

--IANS

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