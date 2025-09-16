September 16, 2025 12:19 PM हिंदी

Akshay Oberoi says working with Manoj Bajpayee has been ‘a huge learning curve’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is all set to share the screen with Manoj Bajpayee in an upcoming untitled thriller film, said collaborating with the National Award-winning actor has been a “huge learning curve” for him.

Speaking about his experience, Akshay said that working with Manoj Bajpayee has been nothing “short of a masterclass”.

“He is truly a gem of a person – warm, humble, and incredibly generous as a co-actor. I have always looked up to him for the sheer honesty and intensity he brings to every role,” added Akshay.

“On set, I made it a point to keenly observe his process, the little nuances he adds, and the effortless way he breathes life into his characters. More than anything, I valued the conversations we had off-camera – the kind of advice he shared with me about acting and about life itself. He never made it feel like preaching, but every word carried so much weight and wisdom,” Akshay said in a statement.

He said that he took “all of it positively because it came from a place of genuine experience and kindness.”

Akshay said: “For me, this collaboration has been both a privilege and a huge learning curve, and I will carry these lessons with me throughout my career."

The untitled thriller, which also stars Saqib Saleem, is currently in production.

Akshay’s upcoming release includes Shashank Khaitan’s “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, and more.

The film is the third installment of the Dulhania franchise and is slated to hit the screens on October 2.

Akshay made his acting debut as a child in the 2002 comedy-drama American Chai. He played his first leading role in Rajshri Productions film Isi Life Mein...! He moved to television work after the release of his first film.

In 2012, he played the lead role in Bejoy Nambiar's MTV Rush. Nambiar, impressed with Oberoi's work on the show, offered him his second film, the Tamil remake of the suspense thriller Pizza. He was loved for his work in Laal Rang and Gurgaon.

