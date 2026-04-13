Akshay Kumar teases Archana Puran Singh over earning a fortune just by ‘laughing out loud’

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) The recent episode of quiz reality show, Wheel of Fortune, saw host Akshay Kumar teasing actress Archana Puran Singh over accomplishing humongous wealth simply by laughing out loud, refering to her stint on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Teasing Archana, Akshay said, “A person usually gets stuck or falls in trouble by laughing on the face of people, but, Archana, by laughing on the face, has earned immense amount of money. Let me tell you what all she has earned.”

Exaggerating on it all, Akshay quipped, “She has built a bungalow on Madh Island. With her laughter, she has bought long, wide cars. With her laughter, she has built a farmhouse in 200-300 villages. With her laughter, she has bought 5,000-6,000 private jets. She has bought everything and that is why I am telling you. A person who laughs from his heart, he will earn a lot because his earning is not money, it is his own health.”

The show Wheel of Fortune was recently graced by the stellar cast of upcoming movie Toaster, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and the laughter queen Archana Puran Singh.

Akshay further also teased by comparing Archana Puran Singh’s laughter to the iconic character Gabbar Singh from Sholay.

Teasing her, he stated, “In 1975, Gabbar Singh was the one who used to scare children to sleep with his laughter, and today, in 2026, Archana Singh, with her laughter, children are wake up from their sleep scared.”

Talking about Archana Puran Singh, she has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 35 years.

The actress' character as Mrs Briganza in the hit movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is considered as one of the most beloved ones of Bollywood.

Archana, for the past few years has been a part of star comedian Kapil Sharma's iconic comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

She is seen seated on the royal chair where she is seen laughing her heart out on various jokes and situations on the talk show.

–IANS

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