Akshay Kumar says 'Bas karo yaar' after hearing Wamiqa Gabbi's PJs

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi decided to torture her 'Bhooth Bangla' co-star Akshay Kumar with her PJs.

Wamiqa took to her official Instagram handle and published a video capturing Akshay's reaction to her sad jokes.

She asked, "Sir, if someone's aunt (Massi) lives far away, what will you call her in English?"

"Pharmacy," replied Wamiqa.

Next, the 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress asked, "Two people were playing badminton, and the police caught them. Why?"

When Akshay was unable to guess the answer, Wamiqa shared, "Because they were using a racket."

Testing Akshay's patience further, she added, "Name a place where singing is not allowed".

Giving the answer, Wamiqa added, "Nagaland".

Uploading the clip on social media, Wamiqa mentioned in the caption, "Premiqa ke PJ pe hasi hui faraar, Akshay sir bole, “Bas karo yaar! BHOOTH BANGLA in cinemas now! Book your tickets now !!

(Please aise aur joke ho toh bhejo, I am reading all comments) (sic)."

Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Those cute pj's can bring anyone in laughter".

Another one shared, "Akshay Sir be like: kaha fas gaya aaj..."

"@akshaykumar sirrrrr ko diya Wamiqa ji ne trauma," read the third comment.

Talking about "Bhooth Bangla", the project which marked the reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan, after almost 14 years reached the cinema halls on April 17.

Produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. "Bhooth Bangla" stars Akshay, Wamiqa, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu in key roles, along with others.

Coming to the technical crew, Divakar Mani is on board the team as cinematographer, M. S. Aiyappan Nair as editor, and Pritam as the music composer.

--IANS

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