Akshay Kumar reveals Dharam Ji used to be his favourite hero during the struggling days

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) The late legendary actor Dharmendra ruled not just the screen but also numerous hearts for several years. During his appearance on the former celebrity chat show, "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar revealed that when he was struggling to make it big in the industry, he used to look upto Dharam Ji as his beloved hero.

Talking about his struggling days with host Farooq Sheikh, Akshay shared, "My favourite hero used to be Dharam Ji. When you watch him, you can see him for hours and hours. He is (was) a very manly man, and I think these are the qualities any man would like to acquire".

Pitching in, host Farooq Sheikh added, "And a lot of women would like them in a man".

For those who do not know, Akshay and Dharam Ji shared screen space back in 1995 in K. C. Bokadia's action entertainer, "Maidan-E-Jung".

The project further starred Manoj Kumar, Jaya Prada, and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, along with Mukesh Khanna, Amrish Puri, and Gulshan Grover as the ancillary cast.

The 'He-Man' of Bollywood passed away in November last year at the age of 89.

Dharmendra was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai after complaining of breathing difficulties. However, he was later discharged after receiving the required treatment.

Some time later, as his health deteriorated once again, he was reportedly put on a ventilator.

Born in 1935 in Punjab, Dharmendra was discovered through a talent hunt competition organized by the Filmfare magazine and Bimal Roy Productions to find fresh faces for Hindi cinema. With his handsome looks and natural charisma, Dharmendra went on to win the competition.

After making his debut with "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere", he became a part of several blockbuster hits like "Phool Aur Patthar", "Dharam Veer", and "Seeta Aur Geeta".

--IANS

pm/